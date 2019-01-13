Patriots destroy Chargers, Tom Brady heads to 13th AFC Championship Game

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 13, 2019, 4:36 PM EST
Tom Brady has been the Patriots’ starting quarterback for 17 healthy seasons. Next week he will go to Kansas City and start his 13th AFC Championship Game.

Brady’s Patriots dominated the Chargers today in New England, winning 41-28 and earning a berth in the AFC Championship against the Chiefs. It will be the 13th AFC Championship Game for Brady as the Patriots’ starting quarterback, and for Bill Belichick as their head coach.

It was an absolutely incredible performance by the Patriots, who whipped the Chargers in all phases of the game. Brady was masterful, the running attack controlled the clock when the Patriots wanted to, and the defense shut down Philip Rivers for most of the game after an early coverage breakdown led to a long touchdown pass.

In fact, it was such an incredible performance that it was a fairly bad football game: It was so obvious by the second quarter that the Patriots would win a blowout that there wasn’t any drama in the second half. The Chargers scored a couple of garbage-time touchdowns to make the score look a little closer than the game really was.

The story coming out of the game will be Brady, who at age 41 did not have his best season by any stretch but is still playing at a high level. As of next week Brady will have started as many conference championship games as Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana combined. (Bradshaw started six AFC Championships, Montana six NFC and one AFC.) That’s an incredible achievement.

The last play of the first half spoke volumes about Brady: The clock ran out with the Patriots in field goal range and out of timeouts, and Brady was furious that the Patriots had botched the clock. The score was 35-7 at the time, but Brady wasn’t happy. That Brady is upset about one mistake in a game his team leads 35-7 is why Brady’s teams so often have 35-7 leads.

Now the Patriots will face the Chiefs in a rematch of one of the best games of the 2018 regular season. And Brady will try to reach his ninth Super Bowl.

113 responses to “Patriots destroy Chargers, Tom Brady heads to 13th AFC Championship Game

  7. Eli Manning … 2 Superbowls and 2 SB MVPs … Philip Rivers… zero. Best trade ever … for the Giants.

  8. I wouldn’t be in too big of a hurry to fit Philip Rivers for a gold jacket.
    He’ll qualify for stats alone…Accomplishments, not so much.

  10. Chargers Defense was atrocious. Pats protection of Brady was good as usual which was a big key to the game. McDaniels and even Bill doesnt get enough credit sometimes, while most of it always goes to Brady.
    I think the Pats are going to keep rolling and beat up the Chiefs next week. Im as sick and tired of the Pats as anyone else, but Bill’s teams are just too well coached. They will absolutely have an answer for the Chiefs offense.

  13. As a Chiefs fan, i love seeing the Chargers get beat down, but iv never seen a more clear ref screw job as this game, it was absolutely clear the refs were told to make sure pats won.

  15. firerogergoodellnow says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:37 pm
    Pay
    All
    The
    Referees
    In
    Order
    To
    Succeed

    Yeah really not the day for this lame comment

  16. Vintage pats performance I said it all week it would take their best game in all phases and they go out and deliver just that I’m proud of the boys!

  17. Chargers had a great season and Rivers looked really sharp today. But the Patriots are built for the postseason, 8th consecutive AFC Championship coming up.

  18. The AFC is just an awful conference. Absolutely awful. From the start the Chiefs & Patriots were the only two teams people took seriously. Chargers came into the discussion but weren’t taken seriously because of exactly this. This is their history as an organization.

    More over – EVERY SINGLE AFC PLAYOFF GAME HAS BEEN LOPSIDED. Absolutely none of them were competitive or made for good football. Texans didn’t show up. Ravens gimmick offense was stomped until the Chargers stopped playing in the last eight minutes. Colts (Andrew Luck especially) didn’t show up. And now the CHargers didn’t show up.

    On the flip side all of the NFC games have been great thus far.

  19. Well I guess Brady and the Patriots are not done yet…. again. Their doomsayers must be sick and tired of being wrong again and again.

  21. firerogergoodellnow says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:37 pm
    Pay
    All
    The
    Referees
    In
    Order
    To
    Succeed
    _______________________________

    Wow………So Clever..:-)

    Go Pats

  22. xiiprestige says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:40 pm
    As a Chiefs fan, i love seeing the Chargers get beat down, but iv never seen a more clear ref screw job as this game, it was absolutely clear the refs were told to make sure pats won.

    —-
    Yup a beatdown like that was courtesy of the refs.

    Hilarious.

  24. All you trolls were teenie boppers when the Goat began his career. Now you’re on the verge of grandparenthood, and he’s still torching your team. When your head is exploding from frustration, just put on one of those warm Pat’s hats. Don’t ever count out the Goat and Pat’s team until the Lombardi lands elsewhere.

  25. Will there ever be an NFL franchise again as dominant as the Brady and Belichick led Patriots?

  31. Brady/Belichick with an extra week to prepare and rest is almost unfair. And at home! Chargers defense was gassed in the first quarter. No answer on either side of the ball for Pats game plans. Pats know how to win big games. Hope next week is more competetive.

  32. Really confusing as to what the Chargers were hoping to accomplish on defense. It’s like they went to the same exact defense they used against the Ravens and expected it to work exactly the same way against the Patriots. The Ravens offense and the Patriots offense are worlds apart. Give the Patriots two weeks to plan against that and they had no chance.

  33. Patriots looked good.

    But man, I am so sick of them already.

    Chiefs will pound them like sand!

  34. xiiprestige says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:40 pm
    As a Chiefs fan, i love seeing the Chargers get beat down, but iv never seen a more clear ref screw job as this game, it was absolutely clear the refs were told to ma

    Did the ref also tell the chargers not to tackle

    Yeah I’m sure that’s what happened

  37. xiiprestige says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:40 pm
    As a Chiefs fan, i love seeing the Chargers get beat down, but iv never seen a more clear ref screw job as this game, it was absolutely clear the refs were told to make sure pats won.
    ——————————————
    Don’t know what game you were watching, but as soon as the Pats got up 41-7, in became a flag fest in the Chargers favor. And for everyone saying Brady hines for calls, Rivers whined more in one quarter than Brady has in 20 years.

  38. I guarantee the Patriots beat the Chiefs next week. Save this comment. If they dont win, I will never post here again. Im that damn confident.

  39. 6 years since a wildcard team has advanced past divisional round. Chargers had a better regular season record than Pats but 3 straight road games while Pats came off a bye hurt their chances.

    Getting 1st round bye is too much of an advantage. This weekend’s games were boring. Something should change to make it more competitive.

  40. The only reason the AFC Championship Game is in Kansas City instead of Foxborough is because of the Miami miracle.

    The Chiefs better be at their very best next Sunday. This should be a helluva game. A lot better than the 3 lame ducks we’ve seen so far this weekend.

  41. The Chargers did this to themselves by laying an egg against Baltimore in LA. They should have won their division and that was going to change the entire AFC playoff story.

  42. Hey Chargers we ain’t the limp wristed soft and weak Ratbirds 🙂

    Great season though. Respect.

  43. xiiprestige says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:40 pm
    As a Chiefs fan, i love seeing the Chargers get beat down, but iv never seen a more clear ref screw job as this game, it was absolutely clear the refs were told to make sure pats won.
    ——————————————-
    Yeah the refs were clearly the difference on the first 5 opening touchdown drives

  46. The refs didn’t beat the snot out of the chargers New England did. That was an awful performance by San Diego, they were overpowered from the beginning of the game. New England also managed to put together two 7 minute drives during this game which was very impressive and only highlighted how terrible San Diego looked.

  48. Last time Pats won a road playoff game was 2006 against the Chargers when Marlon McCree fumbled the interception on 4th down that would have sealed the game.

    Chiefs will win. God only knows what Pats are doing at their stadium to ensure a win.

  51. 13 AFCCG for the Pats since 2001 and 8 straight AFCCG is b/c of the Refs and the Pats playing in the AFC East. Right haters? Need to change your tune b/c if you watched todays game you would have seen the Refs gifting LA many yards in BS penalties.

  56. Vegas in a bad spot here…can they really afford to give the Pats points…? I mean they gave the Chiefs points against Seattle and the Chiefs got smoked that game…but when the Pats visited the Pittsburgh, the Steelers had the best record in the league…and they still made the Pats favorites…

  58. I am not impressed that the Patriots beat a warm weather West Coast team at home in January.

    Beat the Chiefs, and I’ll be impressed.

  59. sdwinsum says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:55 pm
    Patriots fans, if you think the refs don’t help your team, you ARE dilusional

    And if you think there is some conspiracy for the refs to “help” the Patriots or any team you have issues

  61. KC fans were all like “HA!!! LOOK AT US!!! WE DESTROYED THE COLTS!!! NO ONE CAN STOP US NOW!!!!!!!!”
    Then this game happened.

  62. boltschick says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:50 pm
    Last time Pats won a road playoff game was 2006 against the Chargers when Marlon McCree fumbled the interception on 4th down that would have sealed the game.

    Chiefs will win. God only knows what Pats are doing at their stadium to ensure a win.
    ——————————-
    Pats have only played ONE playoff road games since then, 2013 vs Denver without Gronk and Edelman and their left tackle. Ha Ha Ha Ha. Kind of hard to lose on the road in the playoffs if you, ya know, don’t play on the road.

  63. The haters are reduced to claiming the Easter bunny called Santa Claus to pay the refs off for this particular Patriots win. It’s gotten that insane. They don’t actually watch the games. That would be equally insane.

    13th AFC Championship game for Brady. Incredible no matter which side you’re on.

    Anyway, here’s a shout-out to the suffering masses full of jibberish—I always wanted to give it a shot too…

    Nitwit #1: “You know he’s no good without the Italian HGH he gets on those vacations with Giselle, right?”

    Nitwit #2: “Ya, it all makes sense now! You know, he was a 6th rounder—they can’t be that good…”

  64. xiiprestige says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:40 pm
    As a Chiefs fan, i love seeing the Chargers get beat down, but iv never seen a more clear ref screw job as this game, it was absolutely clear the refs were told to make sure pats won.
    ——————————————-

    They ran the ball right at them and then threw play action to wide open receivers. On defense they blitzed rivers and he melted.

    I swear to god, some of you guys have so much salt in your eyes from crying you can’t see

  66. Remember this……

    Edward Halverson says:

    January 6, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Patriots don’t have anything close to the Ravens defense.

    Chargers will blow them out

    Coulda shoulda woulda.

    All talk no action. Poor bolts.

  67. ikesr4reel says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:54 pm
    Cheatgate2019 is in full swing

    Again, where? How??

    Nothing?

  68. Warnings were out. Everyone runs their mouth all year long, and here we are.

    If I am KC, I am crapping myself right now. You tell BB and Brady they’re done, they don’t have anything, and watch out.

    We’re coming…we’re coming.

    I love being an underdog with a chance to get revenge from 2014 in KC.

    Love it.

    All the pressure is on KC and NE knows exactly what to do. They won’t flinch here.

    LOL

    You people ran your mouth all year. Now, it’s time to pay.

  69. Well, well, well, here we are again in yet another’AFC championship game. Hard to keep track of after all these years. Tough for some salty fans to accept but accept you must.

  70. Any serious Pats fan must admit that there was evidence of slippage in the play of Brady and the Pats this season. Look at the stats. They looked great today (with some zebra help) but Father Time is undefeated so enjoy these games while you can. Congrats on the demolition of the Chargers.

  71. canetic says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:56 pm
    I am not impressed that the Patriots beat a warm weather West Coast team at home in January.
    Beat the Chiefs, and I’ll be impressed.
    _________________________________

    Week 6 43-40?

  72. Run game gashed the Chargers and Brady picked them apart. Defense surprisingly did well oh and for the delusional idiots crying about the refs Pats were flagged for more yards and more penalties including a bogus roughing the passer call that Flowers was blocked into Rivers. Face the facts Chargers sucked you were wrong keep crying!

  74. statman25 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:56 pm
    Welcome to Arrowhead NE, should be a great game!
    ——————————————————–

    Sure looks like it ought to be, hopefully decent weather and no injuries.
    Chiefs are a helluva team, really looking forward to this AFCCG

  75. vancouversportsbro says:
    January 13, 2019 at 5:00 pm
    Rivers = Cindy Crosby of the NFL

    —————————

    How so? Crosby has three rings and multiple MVP and Conn Smythes. If you meant the whining, Rivers is way worse.

    —-
    If it was the first one I would have called him Sidney. 🙂

  77. davedsone says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:59 pm
    KC fans were all like “HA!!! LOOK AT US!!! WE DESTROYED THE COLTS!!! NO ONE CAN STOP US NOW!!!!!!!!”
    Then this game happened.
    ………………………
    Don’t count a W just yet. Pats D gave up 28pts today, Chiefs D gave up 6 yesterday, think we’ll go ahead and play the game.

  78. styro1 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:51 pm
    13 AFCCG for the Pats since 2001 and 8 straight AFCCG is b/c of the Refs and the Pats playing in the AFC East. Right haters? Need to change your tune b/c if you watched todays game you would have seen the Refs gifting LA many yards in BS penalties.

    ————-

    Those penalties only came in once the Chargers were down by 30.

  79. u4iadman says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:50 pm
    Pats won. Enjoy.

    You have * next to most SB victories due to proven cheating.

    Deal.
    ——

    Laughable—there’s no such thing as an * no matter how hard you wish., but what’s abundantly clear is, we all know exactly who can’t “deal”.

    You are right about one thing: we will enjoy. We always do.

    It would behoove you to once in a while acknowledge the great play of the Patriots, but if you won’t/can’t, that’s cool too.

  80. This game wasn’t even close. This could have been a major blowout if the Patriots wouldn’t have taken their foot off the pedal.

    Although Phillip Rivers has great stats he can’t be compared to the other 2 QBs of his draft class of 2004 as Eli and Big Ben each were able to beat Tom Brady in their respective career in addition to winning 2 SB rings each, which Rivers can’t boast about. I feel sorry for Rivers.

  82. boltschick says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:47 pm
    6 years since a wildcard team has advanced past divisional round. Chargers had a better regular season record than Pats but 3 straight road games while Pats came off a bye hurt their chances.

    Getting 1st round bye is too much of an advantage. This weekend’s games were boring. Something should change to make it more competitive.
    ************************************************************

    “Waaaaaaah! I didn’t get what I wanted! I have no idea what happened or how to fix it….but just fix it!!!”

    What guy hasn’t heard this before?

  83. statman25 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 5:05 pm
    davedsone says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:59 pm
    KC fans were all like “HA!!! LOOK AT US!!! WE DESTROYED THE COLTS!!! NO ONE CAN STOP US NOW!!!!!!!!”
    Then this game happened.
    ………………………
    Don’t count a W just yet. Pats D gave up 28pts

    ——
    Garbage time. Completely Irrelevant

  85. Can any Pats fans agree with me that there has to be something better in Boston radio than Felger and Maz??

    I know nobody likes fan boy radio, but their over the top contrarian schtick is getting old.

    Mazarati Has his head so far jammed up Felgers ass he doesn’t know which intestine he is in.

  86. For those wringing their hands about the Patriots giving up points in the second half THIS is how you play with a gigantic lead. Ask the Falcons what happens if you do something else.

  89. People shouldn’t be trashing Rivers. He didn’t have a lot of time to throw. And his teams Defense SUCKED. Rivers would have some rings if he played for the Patriots.

  90. Flash1287 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:45 pm
    xiiprestige says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:40 pm
    As a Chiefs fan, i love seeing the Chargers get beat down, but iv never seen a more clear ref screw job as this game, it was absolutely clear the refs were told to ma

    Did the ref also tell the chargers not to tackle

    Yeah I’m sure that’s what happened

    ——

    I also saw the refs give every Chargers defensive lineman wedgies at key intervals allowing the Pats offensive line to push them all over the field. Belichick also sprays the field with warm Gatorade left over from halftime. That’s why Rivers was on the ground so much. Everyone knows that!

    The Patriots would have lost by 30 otherwise. They’ve never been that good.

  94. smokingthebowels says:
    January 13, 2019 at 5:18 pm
    GoodellMustGo…

    Nice life u must have commenting on pft all day long! Make fun of me now cause I called u out on the truth
    —-
    😭😭😭😭

  97. statman25 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 5:05 pm
    davedsone says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:59 pm
    KC fans were all like “HA!!! LOOK AT US!!! WE DESTROYED THE COLTS!!! NO ONE CAN STOP US NOW!!!!!!!!”
    Then this game happened.
    ………………………
    Don’t count a W just yet. Pats D gave up 28pts today, Chiefs D gave up 6 yesterday, think we’ll go ahead and play the game

    Gates TD was a gift. Every point after the first seven was in garbage time. Means nothing to next week but don’t pretend Pats D didn’t own LA.

  99. Sooooo great to see all the sore loser haters whining as usual. “The refs did it. They made the Chargers let our Pats score all those points. Boo Hoo. It isn’t FAIR that the Pats are good and Brady is the GOAT! The Pats were supposed to LOSE today. Waaaaaa!!! No fair. Waaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!” Gotta love how predictable all these lowlife haters are after EVERY Pats win. Laughable over how whiny they are. Don’t know if anyone is going to be able to beat this Chiefs team… we barely did in our house earlier… but either way it should be a good game. Go Pats and Brady the UNDISPUTED GOAT!!!!!!

  100. tedmurph says:
    January 13, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    How did the Pats win despite the overrated Josh McDaniels and his slow starting, lame gameplans?

    3

    1

    —————–

    Umm, he listened to me and reads messageboards, little Teddy. Bout time Brady checked the ego for balance, don’t ya think?

    lol

    It’s not about fantasy stats to appease dorky Millennials.

    Never has been. Gronk was a beast today, but it doesn’t help fantasy football dorks, does it?

  101. kensilisacrook says:
    January 13, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    Best comment by TB12 after the game, “Well, everybody thinks we suck, and we can’t win any games, so we’ll see.” TB12 with a chip is the BEST TB12!

    3

    0

    ———–

    EXACTLY

    Brady is like Clapton. He needs a fire lit to be Brady.

  102. “I know everyone thinks we suck and we can’t win any games. So we’ll see.”
    — Tom Brady

    Uh oh!!! 🙂

  103. To all of those saying that Rivers does not deserve to be in the HOF discussion, you are absolutely RIGHT!

  104. It’s amazing all you little boys on here talking about the refs helping NE. Do you realize how cowardly that is? You are so filled with envy that you are blinded. If you were truly fans of the NFL and greatness you would salute what NE has accomplished. It is staggering and you will never see it again. You had the greatest owner ever who chose the greatest coach ever who then chose the greatest QB ever. What they have done, in salary cap era will never be duplicated

  105. leehacksawhamilton says:
    January 13, 2019 at 5:06 pm
    styro1 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:51 pm
    13 AFCCG for the Pats since 2001 and 8 straight AFCCG is b/c of the Refs and the Pats playing in the AFC East. Right haters? Need to change your tune b/c if you watched todays game you would have seen the Refs gifting LA many yards in BS penalties.
    ————-
    Those penalties only came in once the Chargers were down by 30.
    ————————————–
    The Chargers had one penalty that really mattered on the scoreboard, the DPI where the DB held Gronk from the LOS till Gronk ran 8 yards and into the EZ while the DB held on till the ball hit the ground. Pats 9 penalties for 75 yards, LA 5 for 33 yards.
    It’s the Refs. The NFL always wants the PATS to win, waa waa waa. Go stomp your feet and hold your breath. You really sound ridiculous.

  106. ChainSnatcher says:
    January 13, 2019 at 5:33 pm
    To all of those saying that Rivers does not deserve to be in the HOF discussion, you are absolutely RIGHT!

    —-
    Needs a ring.

  109. tedmurph says:
    January 13, 2019 at 5:14 pm
    How did the Pats win despite the overrated Josh McDaniels and his slow starting, lame gameplans?
    ———————————–

    Obviously it was a tremendous handicap to begin with but then the anthem was sung, the coin was flipped and it was January business as usual in Foxboro

  110. ebhaynz says:
    January 13, 2019 at 5:21 pm
    How have the CHiefs fared against the Pats at Arrowhead in the past?
    …………
    7 games since 1970 at Arrowhead, Chiefs are 6-1.

  111. GoodellMustGo says:
    January 13, 2019 at 5:38 pm
    ChainSnatcher says:
    January 13, 2019 at 5:33 pm
    To all of those saying that Rivers does not deserve to be in the HOF discussion, you are absolutely RIGHT!

    —-
    Needs a ring.

    Also needs to be a leader and not cry to the refs after EVERY play. For some reason, the NFL has a love affair with Rivers mistaking his whining as competitiveness.

  113. Did anyone check the oh so important air pressure today, or any other day for that matter?

    The officals did a not so good job today on both sides of the ball.

    Feel bad for PR, but TB had an excellent game.

    Looking forward to what should be a great game next week, both teams have earned it.

Leave a Reply

