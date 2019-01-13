Report: Browns hire Todd Monken as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Browns have agreed to terms with Todd Monken to become their new offensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Monken will join Freddie Kitchens’ staff after three seasons in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs finished third in yards and 12th in points this season with Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

Monken, 52, had drawn interest from the Packers, Lions and Jaguars as well. He also interviewed for the head coaching jobs with the Packers, Bengals and Jets.

He was the head coach at Southern Mississippi before joining the Buccaneers, and Monken coached the Jaguars’ receivers from 2007-2010.

The Browns are close to hiring former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator, Rapoport adds.