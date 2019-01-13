Report: Kyler Murray wants $15 million to commit to baseball

“I’m all about loyalty,” Dwight Schrute once said. “In fact, I feel like part of what I’m being paid for here is my loyalty. But if there were somewhere else that valued loyalty more highly. . . . I’m going wherever they value loyalty the most.”

Kyler Murray is Dwight Schrute.

According to Mike Leslie of WFAA, Murray wants a $15 million contract from the A’s. Otherwise, Murray will enter the NFL draft.

That’s a risky position for Murray. If the A’s say yes, he gets the money. If the A’s say no, does that really close the door on the A’s changing their mind later? That’s the dilemma any NFL team that drafts Murray would face.

If $15 million is Murray’s financial goal, that would peg his NFL floor in the range of pick No. 11 or 12, based on the 2018 contracts given to first-round picks. If a team takes Murray below that spot, will the A’s step up and match or beat the slotted contract value that Murray would get from his NFL team?

But what if Murray goes higher than 11 or 12? Would the A’s match the value of Murray’s rookie deal?

None of this helps Murray maximize his NFL earnings, because it introduces another factor — a short-term focus on what he’ll make via his initial baseball or football contract. The NFL team that drafts Murray will be limited by the slot in which he’s taken, and Murray’s decision to sell his loyalty to the highest bidder means that the team that takes Murray in round one could lose him to the A’s, if the A’s ultimately are willing to pay more for his loyalty.

  6. Imagine how much a headache this guy is going to be 2 years from now. Skips media day and now demanding money.

  7. “The NFL team that drafts Murray will be limited by the slot in which he’s taken, and Murray’s decision to sell his loyalty to the highest bidder means that the team that takes Murray in round one could lose him to the A’s, if the A’s ultimately are willing to pay more for his loyalty.”

    Is this the earliest an NFL prospect has started a holdout?

  8. Um, I believe there is what is called a draft pool for MLB drafts in which each team is allocated a certain amount of money to spend on that year’s draftees. Kind of so that, like NFL, the veterans are going to get a more favorable portion of money rather than some unproven draft pick. The A’s should not have even drafted him that high in the first place, tell him to get lost, he’s not worth it.

  11. I dont see the Oakland A’s paying Murray’s ransom for the rights to his services, he will most likely end up declaring for the draft. Hopefully some team falls in love w/ him & trades a bevy of picks to my Cardinals for the right to draft him.

  12. Now he is starting to tip the scale to MLB.

    His current deal with the A’s is peanuts compared to he would get to being drafted in the NFL.
    It’s not even close. $15 Million is at least enough to think about MLB over the NFL.

  14. Yeah, they’re not payin him 15 mil. So, he’ll be forced to take their initial offer or go the draft where he is just too small to play QB in the NFL and on top of that he has probably seen his draft number drop dramatically with these shenanigans…

  20. My first reaction is that I believe Murray wants to play baseball. Or,at the least, feels he will be more successful as a baseball player and therefore make more money during his pro career. The second thing would be to wonder who leaked this and why?

  21. Can’t wait to see who picks this future bust. The “experts” were all worried and knocking Mayfield’s height last year but all of the sudden for Murray the height question is a non-issue. Playing in a pass happy defense option conference and lacking the playing experience, arm strength, accuracy and intangibles of Mayfield make this guy a bust in waiting. The fact the idea of him being a 1st round QB is floated around is a joke. Anyone see Lamar Jackson struggle against the Chargers until the prevent defense being fielded against him? Murray is going to have the same issues.

  22. Cue all the haters. A young man is trying maximize his earnings, and set himself up to take care of his family for generations, but he’s a moron. More shut up and just do what you’re told, eh? How dare you try and think for yourself instead of taking what we give you.

  29. Some QB needy NFL team will make him a top 10 pick and he’ll be set for life with the contract

    ——–‘

    another party that doesn’t know how rookie NFL contracts work. Oakland should give him the finger and call his bluff they own him for baseball, hes way too small to do anything long term in the nfl. he’ll be back fairly soon begging for a standard top draft rookie deal.

  32. Might want to update the article. Murray wants 15 million of new guaranteed money, in addition to his draft bonus…not total dollars. That puts him at just over what last year’s #8 overall pick got.

  34. The way I look at it, the guy has a right to get whatever money he can get. For all of you throwing stones at the guy, how is this any different than looking for another job then going back to your employer and saying you found another job hoping your current employer will give you a raise?

    I get the feeling any of us, if put in the same situation, would do the same thing. I’m sure people wouldn’t like it but we’d say too bad. So why doesn’t Kyler Murray have the right to get as much guaranteed money as he can? Remember Robert Edwards? These guys are one play away from a career-ending injury. I don’t think what he’s doing is all that wrong–and I’m a proponent of these big money contracts are ruining professional sports. However, their shelf life is limited and if he gets someone to agree to $15M why shouldn’t he try to get it?

  38. The problem he is causing for himself is doubt. If he does choose football, there will always be doubt that he could change his mind and go back to baseball, especially when he is due for a new contract and he is already showing that he is willing to use that leverage. Personally, if I was an NFL GM, he would already be off my draft board above the 4th or 5th round. Why would a GM stake their own career on a guy who could constantly throw the “well, I’ll just go play baseball” thing in your face?

  40. Once again you fanboys just don’t get it. It’s a business, maximize all opportunities to make the best deal possible. Funny how things like this make you angry. Don’t forget if he chooses football he will have to pay back the bonus to the A’s. Why can’t you people understand that being a pro athlete is a business. The teams will run it this way, why can’t the player do the same?????

  43. Murray has options. You don’t. Get over it! You go kid, you’ve earned this position through talent and hard work. Most of these Frumper’s here can’t stand seeing equal opportunity!

  44. He already signed a contract with the A’s — he should live up to his word. If he blew his knee out in the BCS game and ended his mlb career, would he be looking to return his guaranteed $9 million to Oakland. I kinda doubt it. Shameless.

  46. He won’t last a season in the NFL as a diminutive running QB. He’ll be an instant millionaire in the MLB without the CTE. Hope he chooses wisely.

  48. This is one of those situations where the fans know better than the GM making millions who is supposed to know better…this guy is a flake…bad news waiting to happen…but some idiot GM will draft him before the 5th round…

  49. He’s bluffing. The A’s will likely call his bluff and tell him to declare for the draft. Don’t for a second think that the A’s aren’t reaching out to every GM in the NFL right now.

