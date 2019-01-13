Report: Sheldon Rankins believed to have torn Achilles

Getty Images

For all the fireworks in this Saints-Eagles game at the moment, it may be remembered for the injuries that are stacking up for both sides.

And at least one of them is very serious.

Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles in the first quarter.

Rankins was having a great season for the Saints, with 8.0 sacks in the regular season.

The same cart that hauled him off had to come back out for Eagles guard Brandon Brooks two plays later, and the athletic training staffs have been busy.

Already for the Eagles, Fletcher Cox, Rasul Douglas, Michael Bennett and Brandon Graham have needed medical attention.

Meanwhile, in the game, the Saints cut the Eagles lead to 14-7, with a Taysom Hill fake-punt conversion extending a drive which led to Drew Brees‘ touchdown pass to Keith Kirkwood. The trick play was the shot of energy the Saints needed, after a flat first quarter which saw them spot the Eagles a 14-0 lead.