Rob Gronkowski: No thought to Sunday as last game at Gillette Stadium

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s playing future was the subject of much interest after the end of last season and it figures to be again this offseason, but he’s not talking about anything other than the immediate future right now.

Gronkowski was asked at his postgame press conference about whether he game any thought to the possibility that Sunday’s 41-28 win would be his last game at Gillette Stadium. Gronkowski said that prospect wasn’t on his mind.

“I was focused on L.A. the whole game,” Gronkowski said. “It’s gonna be the same thing this week. I’m all in right now. We got the Kansas City Chiefs now. It’s gonna be another week of preparation and I haven’t thought about anything like that so just gotta go all in. Keep our focus, keep on doing what we gotta do and I gotta keep on doing what I gotta do to help this team win.”

Gronkowski caught the only pass thrown his way for a 25-yard gain and was part of a blocking effort that helped Sony Michel to 129 yards and three touchdowns in his playoff debut.