Rob Gronkowski: No thought to Sunday as last game at Gillette Stadium

Posted by Josh Alper on January 13, 2019, 6:06 PM EST
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s playing future was the subject of much interest after the end of last season and it figures to be again this offseason, but he’s not talking about anything other than the immediate future right now.

Gronkowski was asked at his postgame press conference about whether he game any thought to the possibility that Sunday’s 41-28 win would be his last game at Gillette Stadium. Gronkowski said that prospect wasn’t on his mind.

“I was focused on L.A. the whole game,” Gronkowski said. “It’s gonna be the same thing this week. I’m all in right now. We got the Kansas City Chiefs now. It’s gonna be another week of preparation and I haven’t thought about anything like that so just gotta go all in. Keep our focus, keep on doing what we gotta do and I gotta keep on doing what I gotta do to help this team win.”

Gronkowski caught the only pass thrown his way for a 25-yard gain and was part of a blocking effort that helped Sony Michel to 129 yards and three touchdowns in his playoff debut.

  1. The way he played today he could have a whole new career as a blacking Tight End he was mega in that role today. I hope its just an injury and he can be back next year, the early Gronk has probably gone but he is still a worthwhile player on any team.

  4. His blocking today was a big key to the success of the Patriots’ offense. David Andrews was also impressive as a run blocker.

  5. I can’t wait till the pats split up. So tired of seeing the patriots every super bowl. The day 87, 12, and the emperor retire, is the day I make another baby.

  6. Well, there’s the proof that the haters don’t even watch the game. Gronk had catches, check the highlight reel for example.

  7. No chance Brady will retire, but I’ll be shocked if Gronk doesn’t. Pats won’t pay him 10 mil even if he wanted to play.

  8. Time to blast that feeble front 7 next with the run. SD’s D is clearly better than KCs.

    Watch for them to hold and grab hold Gronk when he does go out for passes. Goodell has been allowing that kind of cheating for 2 years now.

    Run that ball and run it some more!

  9. Gronk best retire before suffering more concussions. Brain damage isn’t worth it. He’s got a great personality which is marketable. Product endorsements, football commentator, maybe acting. He would be great in professional wrestling but that’s such a phony activity it doesn’t deserve to be called a sport or watched by people with IQ’s above 40. Nonetheless, in professionsl wrestling, Gronk could be the next great thing to millions of trailer-dwelling, knuckle-dragging hominids who follow that “sport”.

  11. minnesotablizzard says:
    January 13, 2019 at 6:15 pm
    Gronk and Brady retire together if they win it all this season
    —–
    I’m 100% OK with that scenario. 100%.

