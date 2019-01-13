Saints hoping to forget first quarter

Getty Images

The Saints are doing their best to pay the Eagles back for the Week 11 rout.

On that day, the Eagles spotted the Saints a 17-0 lead. The Eagles are only up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, but they’re generally pummeling the Saints in every way.

The Saints have a grand total of 17 yards on 11 plays, turned it over on the first play of the game, and would have turned it over again if not for some overzealous Eagles defenders trying to scoop-and-score after a strip.

Drew Brees is 2-of-6 for 30 yards and that interception, and Alvin Kamara lost a yard on his only touch.

Meanwhile, Nick Foles was doing Nick Foles things, throwing a touchdown and running for a second.

He gave one back with an interception to Marshon Lattimore early in the second quarter, and the Saints can use all the help their offense can offer.