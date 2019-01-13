Saints take the lead with long touchdown drive

AP

The Saints and Eagles can both strike quickly.

But the Saints took the lead in this one methodically, which hasn’t always been their style.

They might have gotten to the end zone for a 17-14 lead more quickly if not for penalties on left guard Andrus Peat (along with a phantom call on Max Unger), but the end result was similar to so many Saints drives.

Quarterback Drew Brees looked for Michael Thomas in the end zone, and his all-Pro wideout boxed out the defender and made an impressive grab.

That capped an 18-play, 92-yard drive, which had to gain 112 yards to overcome the penalties. It also chewed an amazing 11:29 off the clock, as the Eagles three-and-out to start the second half seems like an hour ago.

Thomas has 10 catches for 140 yards and the score, and the Saints appear to have found the rhythm that eluded them early in the game.