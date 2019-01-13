Sheldon Rankins carted off for Saints, Brandon Brooks for Eagles

Getty Images

The Saints have another big problem, with the emphasis on big.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is being carted off the field with an apparent left leg injury.

Rankins went down and immediately started pounding the turf and calling for athletic trainers, and was helped onto the cart by teammates.

He had eight sacks in the regular season, and was one of the most consistent players for a defense that made significant strides. He was replaced in the lineup by David Onyemata.

Two plays later, Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks was carted off as well, making for an ugly start. He was replaced by Stefen Wisniewski.