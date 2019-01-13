Sony Michel scores his second touchdown in an offensive first quarter

Getty Images

We’re seeing first-quarter fireworks in New England, with three touchdowns on three offensive drives.

For the Patriots, both drives have ended with Sony Michel touchdown runs. With 1:35 remaining in the first quarter, Michel already has nine carries for 43 yards.

The Chargers’ lone offensive drive saw Philip Rivers hit a wide-open Keenan Allen for a 43-yard touchdown. There was some kind of defensive breakdown for the Patriots on that play, as there was for the Chargers on Michel’s first touchdown, when Los Angeles only had 10 players on the field.

The good news for the Chargers is that defensive back Adrian Phillips, who left the game with an injury on the first drive, is back on the second. Now we’ll see if anyone can play any defense.