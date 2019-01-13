Steve Wilks will become Browns’ defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Steve Wilks wasn’t out of work long.

The Browns have hired Wilks as defensive coordinator, per multiple reports, and are expected to introduce him Monday.

The Cardinals fired him as head coach Dec. 31 after only one season as head coach. The Cardinals finished 3-13, their worst record in 31 years in Arizona.

He joins Freddie Kitchens’ staff, along with Todd Monken, who reportedly will become the team’s offensive coordinator. James Campen is leaving the Packers to become the Browns’ associate head coach/offensive line.

Wilks, 49, served as defensive backs coach and later defensive coordinator for the Panthers. The Cardinals gave him his first head coaching job, but it didn’t last long.

Now, he’s on the move again, replacing Gregg Williams.