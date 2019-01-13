Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

What should the Bills do with RB LeSean McCoy?

Getting to know expected Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

TE Stephen Anderson could factor into the Patriots’ plans.

Jets S Jamal Adams is ready to do some recruiting.

A look at the Ravens’ offseason to-do list.

The Bengals are expected to hire Zac Taylor as their head coach and Taylor has strong ties to the University of Cincinnati.

Outlining the early challenges for Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Snoop Dogg hopes that the Steelers and WR Antonio Brown can mend their relationship.

DL Christian Covington hopes to return to the Texans.

The Colts offensive line struggled on Saturday.

Five questions for the next Jaguars offensive coordinator.

What will the Titans do at right tackle in 2019?

Checking in on Broncos TE Jake Butt‘s latest ACL rehab.

WR Sammy Watkins returned for the Chiefs in Saturday’s win.

Chargers TE Hunter Henry may make his first appearance since 2017 on Sunday.

Former Raiders DB Charles Woodson noted Adam Vinatieri‘s missed field goal on Saturday and wished it had come in a different snowy playoff game.

LB Leighton Vander Esch and the Cowboys defense had no answer for the Rams running game.

A position-by-position look at the Giants’ offseason needs.

Complimenting the way Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has handled his quarterbacks.

Former Washington head coach Joe Gibbs’ son J.D. died at the age of 49.

Tracing Chuck Pagano’s path to becoming the Bears defensive coordinator.

The Lions aren’t giving up on CB Teez Tabor.

What does Matt LaFleur need to do to win over the Packers locker room?

Former Vikings DB Kerry Cooks is now an assistant at Texas Tech.

The Falcons marked the 20th anniversary of their first team to advance to the Super Bowl.

The Panthers have some work to do at safety.

Saints rookie DE Marcus Davenport is set for his first playoff game.

Finding a reliable kicker is one of the special teams priorities for the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals are still looking for an offensive coordinator.

RB C.J. Anderson had a strong game in his Rams playoff debut.

Will the 49ers make a run at trading for Antonio Brown?

An end-of-season report card for the Seahawks.