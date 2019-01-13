The rout is on in New England

Getty Images

The Chargers are getting curb-stomped by the Patriots.

With five minutes to go in the second quarter, the AFC divisional playoff in New England is looking like a blowout, with the Patriots up 28-7.

New England is closing in on 300 yards of total offense and has had a balanced attack, with Sony Michel running for two touchdowns, Rex Burkhead running for one and Philip Dorsett catching one from Tom Brady.

If the Chargers’ offense can’t get things going — and if Gus Bradley’s defense can’t make some major adjustments — we’re in for a dull second half. This is getting ugly.