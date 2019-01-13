Tom Brady revels in perception that Patriots are washed up

Posted by Mike Florio on January 13, 2019, 5:10 PM EST
Consecutive losses to the Dolphins and Steelers prompted many to conclude that it was finally over for the Patriots. And that may be exactly what the Patriots wanted.

After consecutive wins to end the regular season and a not-as-close-as-the-score-would-suggest 41-28 chewing up of the Chargers, the Patriots are back. And they’re on to Kansas City.

But they’re clinging to the perception that they’re no good, even if that perception no longer exists.

“You know, everyone thinks we suck,” Brady told Tracy Wolfson of CBS after the victory. “You know, can’t win any games. So we’ll see. It’ll be fun.”

They definitely don’t suck, as evidenced by their eighth straight berth in the AFC title game. But they underachieved just enough down the stretch to squander the chance to host the Chiefs, forcing the Patriots to return to the site of a September 2014 shredding that resulted in the coinage of “on to Cincinnati” by Bill Belichick and a run that culminated in a Super Bowl win.

This time, a win in Kansas City puts the Patriots in the Super Bowl. While the Chiefs may have more talent and home-field advantage, the Patriots have what no other team does — extensive postseason experience. It will benefit them next Sunday.

10 responses to “Tom Brady revels in perception that Patriots are washed up

  2. I remember this author was making such a big deal about Brady missing some offseason workouts lol

  3. Maybe we can borrow the filthy-delphia dog masks if they don’t need em??! Hahaha…..just sayin

  4. The dude feeds on disrespect like nothing I’ve ever seen. And every week the haters show up to disrespect him. Thanks guys, without you he might have retired years ago.

  5. Much of the national and local media had New England written off. A ticked off Tom Brady can be a scary thing for the trolls to spend a week contemplating. That said, the Chiefs are a really good team and it will be an uphill battle next week.

  6. Andy Reid vs Bill Belichick in the playoffs? Yeah I know where I’d put my money.

    I hate this team but I respect what they’ve been able to do for almost my entire adult life.

  8. The only thing sure for next week is a good tough exciting foitball game. With such a highly entertaining promise we fans are big winners this week. Well the Cheifs were winners too. And well the Patriots were winners too. And the Haters, well uh, um, let me get back to you.

  10. Poor Chiefs, they won’t even know what hit them. The Patriots are taking this running game and defense all the way to Atlanta to hoist the Lombardi.

