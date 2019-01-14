Adam Gase excited about working with Sam Darnold “this early in his career”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2019, 2:25 PM EST
AP

The Jets formally introduced Adam Gase as their new head coach at a Monday press conference and CEO Christopher Johnson said during his comments that Gase impressed the team because he is “coaching to where football is going” in the years to come.

For Gase, the appeal of the Jets job was tied to where he can go with Sam Darnold. Gase said the “No. 1 thing” that interested him was Darnold’s presence on the roster and that he’s excited about the chance to “get with a guy this young, this early in his career.”

Gase added that he also liked coming to a team he knew a lot about after facing the Jets twice a year while he was coaching the Dolphins and said that having personnel control “was not something I was really interested in” after having it in Miami. Gase said that control was “offered up” by the Dolphins without him making it a demand when he was vying for the job in 2016.

Gase noted that a need for more patience was something he took from his Miami experience and Johnson indicated there would be some patience from the team when he said there was no playoff mandate in place. That makes sense given 14 wins over the last three seasons, although things could speed up if Darnold can make the kind of growth the team hopes he can make by working with Gase.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Adam Gase excited about working with Sam Darnold “this early in his career”

  2. sorry but that press conferance was down right Brutal….

    Congrats Jets Fans….your front office hired a robot

    and…He does look like a younger Joe Philbin…with more hair

  3. Anyone see that press conference? Awkward. Adam Gase looked extremely uncomfortable.

    Not to sour on the man, but he has a very peculiar bug-eyed demeanor that is very hard to overlook while he’s speaking. Very easy to get distracted by the darting staring eyes. You don’t really notice it as much when he has a hat overly pulled down almost to his nose while on the field, but in a presser setting he has the aura of a fish out of water.

  6. I understand not having a playoff mandate with a new coach and a young team, but there was a better way Chris Johnson could’ve said that then “there’s no playoff mandate, that’s something I will never do”. I’m pretty sure everyone in the room felt the same way by the fact that it was dead silent for about 15 seconds after that. Obviously Darnold’s development will be a big part in whether or not Gase has a future in New York, but you at least need to start applying the pressure for seasons above .500.

  10. lets be honest here, he’s excited that he actually has a NFL starting QB on his roster. Tannehill is a very low end starter at best, moore and osweiler are career back ups and cutler basically took the free millions and played as lazy as possible.

  11. Watching that presser this guy is way in over his head. OMG! Eyes bugged out! Scared to death. The NY media will eat him up. So sorry for Darnold.

  12. xli2006 says: “Anyone see that press conference? Awkward. Adam Gase looked extremely uncomfortable.”
    =====================

    Who cares though. I want a head coach to put his team in a position to win on the field. Pressers are just forced media interactions filled with hot air.

  13. How did Adam Case get a 2nd bit of the apple being a HC? He should have been made to work as a OC for some team and re=prove himself. The Jets are going to regret this move. Should have hired Mike McCarthy.

  14. That was the worst press conference since Tomsula was announced as the Niners coach. Expect Gase’s tenure with the Jets to last about as long.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!