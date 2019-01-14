Adam Gase excited about working with Sam Darnold “this early in his career”

AP

The Jets formally introduced Adam Gase as their new head coach at a Monday press conference and CEO Christopher Johnson said during his comments that Gase impressed the team because he is “coaching to where football is going” in the years to come.

For Gase, the appeal of the Jets job was tied to where he can go with Sam Darnold. Gase said the “No. 1 thing” that interested him was Darnold’s presence on the roster and that he’s excited about the chance to “get with a guy this young, this early in his career.”

Gase added that he also liked coming to a team he knew a lot about after facing the Jets twice a year while he was coaching the Dolphins and said that having personnel control “was not something I was really interested in” after having it in Miami. Gase said that control was “offered up” by the Dolphins without him making it a demand when he was vying for the job in 2016.

Gase noted that a need for more patience was something he took from his Miami experience and Johnson indicated there would be some patience from the team when he said there was no playoff mandate in place. That makes sense given 14 wins over the last three seasons, although things could speed up if Darnold can make the kind of growth the team hopes he can make by working with Gase.