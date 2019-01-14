Adam Vinatieri expected to meet with Colts on Tuesday

Getty Images

In the aftermath of two missed kicks Saturday, Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri sounded as if he wants to continue his career. Both he and the Colts have a decision to make.

Do the Colts want Vinatieri another season? Does Vinatieri want to return for another season? And if the Colts don’t want him, does Vinatieri want to play somewhere else?

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said he has traded texts with Vinatieri and expects to meet with the kicker Tuesday.

“Do I think he can still kick in the league and be a really good kicker? Absolutely I do,” Ballard said, via Andrew Walker of colts.com. “I’ll just say this: He is as important a guy in that locker room [as anybody]. I don’t know if I’ve been around a special teams player that has an much impact as Adam does in the locker room, from a positive standpoint. All of our young guys that come in get to see Adam Vinatieri work, rehab, prepare his body every year, be a pro, handle the hard times, handle the good times. All of that of what Adam brings, brings a lot of value to this team.”

Vinatieri, 46, became the NFL’s all-time leader in points scored and made field goals during the 2018 season. The 23-year veteran went 23-of-27 on field goals and 44-of-47 on extra points but missed a 23-yard field goal and an extra point in the loss to the Chiefs.

He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.