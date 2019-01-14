Adam Vinatieri seems to be leaning toward playing again if Colts want him

Getty Images

Saturday’s loss was a difficult one for Adam Vinatieri, and not just because of the footing.

Now, the 46-year-old kicker has to decide if he wants to keep doing this for a living, knowing the Colts have a decision to make as well.

After their loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round, Vinatieri said he needed some time to think, but was leaning toward coming back.

“If they’re wanting, I can’t imagine (I’d) not keep playing, you know?” Vinatieri said, via Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star. “I haven’t made the decision yet. I’ll spend a week or two and just kind of see where we’re at.”

Vinatieri is a free agent, and the oldest player in the league. He’s also the highest-scoring player in the history of the game, having passed Morten Andersen this year.

And it’s not as if he’s not still getting it done, as he hit 23-of-27 field goals this year, an 85.2 percent mark that’s over his career average (84.3). He also made four field goals from 50 yards or longer, though he’s been dealing with some injuries over the second half of the season.

He missed two kicks in the snow Saturday, which gave him pause, and that’s why he wants some time to think.

“I never want to make a decision on a day like today, one way or another,” Vinatieri said. “That’s emotional. You’re not thinking through stuff.”

But he also admitted being part of a promising young team could influence his decision, to extend a career filled with memorable kicks.