Alshon Jeffery: The loss is on me

Getty Images

A lot of things happened on the way from the Eagles taking a 14-0 lead to the Saints moving ahead 20-14, but the Eagles still found themselves with a chance to move back in front late in the fourth quarter.

They were driving in Saints territory after Wil Lutz missed a field goal, but any hopes for continuing their run another week died when a Nick Foles pass went through Alshon Jeffery‘s hands and into the waiting mitts of cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

“That’s on me. I’ll take that loss. It’s on me,” Jeffery said, via ESPN.com. “I let my teammates down, the city of Philadelphia, that’s on me. I’ll take that.”

Jeffery’s teammates disagreed with tight end Zach Ertz saying that the team wouldn’t have been in that spot without Jeffery and that the wideout “should know that play didn’t decide this game.” Jeffery’s been around long enough to know that’s the case, but painful endings lead to unhappy conclusions right after a loss goes into the books.