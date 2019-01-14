Andrew Luck’s shoulder getting a rest after holding up for 707 passes

Getty Images

Andrew Luck has no idea how to spend his free time.

For the first offseason in three years, the Colts quarterback has no surgery and no rehab. So what does Luck plan to do with his time?

“I don’t know,” Luck said, via Andrew Walker of the team website. “We will find out.”

Luck’s surgically repaired throwing shoulder, which kept him out of the 2017 season, held up to 707 attempts in 18 games, including two postseason contests. During the regular season, he set career highs in pass completions (430), pass attempts (639), completion percentage (67.3) and passer rating (98.7).

Luck threw for 4,593 yards with 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in the regular season, making him a favorite, along with Texans pass-rusher J.J. Watt, for comeback player of the year.

“Part of playing this position is availability,” Luck said. “Chuck [Pagano] used to talk about that all the time — the abilities and availability is a big deal. With the help of many, many folks and certainly this is not an individual sport, this is certainly a team sport and the greatest team sport in the world, but I’m glad that I was available for this team every game.”

Now Luck gets a normal offseason to prepare for 2019.

“I’ll be honest, I probably won’t throw for a while,” Luck said. “There will be tweaks. There will be changes to what I do but all of it geared to one, make me as happy as possible and two, set me up to improve as a quarterback and improve as a person.”