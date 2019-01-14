Andrus Peat had surgery on broken hand after regular season

Getty Images

Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat didn’t have one of his best games yesterday.

There may have been a reason for it.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Peat had suffered a broken hand in the regular season finale against the Panthers, and had surgery during the bye week before the playoffs.

While that obviously had him in considerable pain, his play was obviously not up to his previous standard, and put the Saints in some bad situations. He played every snap, but was penalized four times, including a holding call which wiped out an Alvin Kamara touchdown.

Peat was at left guard yesterday, but the former first-rounder has filled in at tackle as the Saints have dealt with injuries.

While he’s obviously one of their five best options up front when he’s well, his play yesterday suggested that he’s not. And with the Rams rolling into town in a week with Aaron Donald and also some other guy named Ndamukong Suh, Peat’s status will be a significant concern.