Andy Reid on facing the elements: “You go play”

Big Red’s team will soon be facing the big chill. But Chiefs coach Andy Reid isn’t concerned about a forecast that will put Sunday’s showdown with the Patriots in the single digits.

“It will be a little chilly and that’s OK,” Reid told reporters on Monday. “We are at that time of the year. You go play. I don’t think it will be an issue.”

Reid addressed whether the weather will affect quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ grip on the ball.

“I think it’s just the focus you put on, whether you’re throwing the ball, carrying the ball, all of those things you just have to make sure you focus and take care of it,” Reid said. “Then you go. We’ve had enough practice, we continue to practice outside where it’s cold. It’s all part of it. You just have to adapt.”

The Chiefs prevailed on Saturday in the snow, but it wasn’t nearly as cold as it will be in six days. Mahomes has no experience in that kind of weather. His counterpart, Tom Brady, definitely does.