Antonio Brown continues to push back

January 14, 2019
The Steelers have grown accustomed to dictating terms to their players. The tables have turned in recent months.

It started with running back Le'Veon Bell refusing to sign a long-term contract and eventually sitting out a full season. It continues with receiver Antonio Brown, who isn’t remaining quiet or passive as the team unloads on him. Brown posted a message on social media while coach Mike Tomlin teed off on Brown’s AWOL act from Week 17. More recently, Brown had an apparently sarcastic message for owner Art Rooney II after Rooney made it clear that Brown’s future very well may be elsewhere.

Brown has since promised to address “negative speculations about my character” in a video taped with former NFL receiver Chad Johnson. He also capped a string of Monday morning tweets with this: “All the things I know I still been silent doe #Donotdisturb.”

With former Steelers receiver Emmanuel Sanders recently dusting off his complaints about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger — and with many believing that the Steelers vs. Antonio issue actually boils down to Antonio vs. Ben — it could be that Antonio will decide to air dirty laundry about a quarterback who has repeatedly been the target of concerns regarding leadership and teamwork.

If Brown wants out (and he indeed may), picking a public fight with Roethlisberger could be the best way to make it happen. Even if it didn’t immediately work for Terrell Owens, when his scorched-earth effort to get out of Philadelphia eventually became an attack on Donovan McNabb.

  4. Well when you work as hard as Brown does and you see a guy like Roethlisberger who has made a career of skating on his talent and stature. It’s probably ok when you’re winning and making SB runs but not so great when you’re missing the playoffs

  5. Trouble in river city. Couldn’t happen to a nicer quarterback. Ben has always been the problem. They can’t see the forest because of the trees.

  6. WRs are such babies. I agree that Big Ben isn’t the best of leaders and I agree that he shouldn’t be blaming people on radio shows. It isn’t a cool move at all. But it doesn’t excuse crying like a sensitive baby and going AWOL on your team before an elimination game.

    Clearly AB, Fat Ben, Tomlin, Rooney, and Colbert need to sit in a room and hash out all this petty stuff if there is even a chance of AB coming back. If not, mutually part ways, get your draft equity, and focus on coming back strong in 2019. Egos always get in the way of things in the NFL. From the top, all the way to the bottom.

  7. Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it Antonio Brown.
    Sanders is the ONLY WR that left the Steelers and was productive.
    AB should consider that.
    Ben could be gone soon too.

  8. As good as AB is (he really is a great WR) and regardless of the circumstances with Roethlisberger, the fact remains it is still easier to come by a #1 WR than it is to find a franchise QB. From the standpoint of any organization the franchise QB is going to win a peeing contest with a WR every time. When that contest happens in Pittsburgh, where they have repeatedly shown WR is a position they draft/assess really well, it’s over before it even starts.

  10. Again Ben is the bigger problem here. The silence from Steelers teammates on this subject is deafening.

    Le’Veon Bell was called out by couple of the lineman and another teammate or two for holding out. Nobody on the team is commenting on Brown or stepping up for Ben here when he’s faced with criticism by an outsider like Sanders.

  11. To me this still ALLLLLL goes back to a lack of control by Tomlin and the Rooney’s.
    This team hasn’t had a lick of discipline or leadership since the day Tomlin arrived.

  12. “Brown has since promised to address “negative speculations about my character” in a video taped with former NFL receiver Chad Johnson.”

    HUH?!!!! Did I read that right? Brown is going to address his character by doing a video with Chad Johnson?!!

  13. Brown has since promised to address “negative speculations about my character” in a video taped with former NFL receiver Chad Johnson
    ———————————————–

    What a perfect cohort to help address his character. Does this mean AB will be changing his name to Ocho cuatro?

  14. AB should be careful what he wished for. He could end up on a losing team for the rest of his career.

  15. At this point, why would any team trade for a 31 year old wide receiver conducting himself this way regardless of his talent? Bad for the locker room. I mean he seriously skipped practices the week before a crucial game that decided whether the team got into the playoffs or not.

  16. All of this lays at the feet of a weak willed coach in Tomlin. Tomlin should of had the testicular fortitude to get Ben and whoever else in line. You don’t see these issues in New Orleans, Kansas City, New England or Los Angeles.

    Because those coaches are strong willed and the buck stops with them. But look at Tomlin? His owner has to get involved because he’s so weak willed and spineless.

  17. donterrelli says:
    January 14, 2019 at 10:18 am

    AB should be careful what he wished for. He could end up on a losing team for the rest of his career.
    ————————————————————————————-
    He’s on a non-playoff team now. What difference does it make if he moves to a different one?

