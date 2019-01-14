Arctic blast predicted to hit Kansas City this weekend

Getty Images

The Patriots and Chiefs both won in cold weather last weekend. It is expected to be even colder for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

The National Weather Service is forecasting an arctic blast to hit Kansas City, via the Associated Press.

Temperatures at kickoff could range from 10 degrees to zero. Arrowhead Stadium twice has hosted games where it was 1 degree at kickoff, including the Chiefs’ 2016 regular-season game against the Titans when the wind chill was minus-9.

It was 26 degrees at kickoff for the Patriots-Chargers game on Sunday, and 32 degrees at kickoff for the Chiefs-Colts game on Saturday. That sounds balmy compared to what the teams could face in the AFC title game.

Whatever the temperature is Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, though, it likely won’t break NFL records for either temperature or wind chill.’

The Packers beat the Cowboys in the 1967 NFL championship game, also known as the Ice Bowl, when the game-time temperature was 13-below zero.

The 1981 AFC Championship Game between the Bengals and the Chargers at Riverfront Stadium ranks as the coldest in terms of wind chill. The temperature was minus-9 degrees at kickoff, with a wind chill of minus-59.