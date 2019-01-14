A’s use marketing experts to help convince Kyler Murray to choose baseball

Getty Images

As the Oakland A’s try to convince Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray to choose baseball over football, the A’s are trying to show Murray how much money he can make playing baseball. Beyond baseball-playing money.

Via Jane Lee of MLB.com, the A’s brought marketing executives from the league office to Sunday’s sit-down with the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner. The marketing executives presented information regarding the money Murray could earn away from the field. Which obviously would add to his bottom line.

Of course, Murray could earn plenty of off-field money in football, too. Possibly much more than he could earn in baseball, given the position he’ll play if he enters the NFL. Quarterbacks sell, and franchise quarterbacks can make plenty of money from marketing deals.

For now, the expectation remains that Murray will apply for early entry to the NFL draft today, since that will keep both the baseball and football doors wide open. And he’ll apparently wait as long as possible to pick one or the other.