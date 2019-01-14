Bears keep door open on future pursuit of Kareem Hunt

Getty Images

The Bears cautioned they are “not even there yet” in assessing whether to pursue Kareem Hunt, but they also didn’t close the door on the running back.

Hunt is on the Commissioner Exempt List and would need to be reinstated before he could sign with any team, and the NFL is investigating three separate incidents involving Hunt.

Bears coach Matt Nagy served as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2017 when Hunt led the league in rushing as a rookie. The two spoke recently, Nagy said.

“I talked to Kareem, completely wanting to know how he’s doing,” Nagy said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN. “We had a good conversation. Here’s a kid that I spent a year coaching on offense. It’s a tough situation. I wanted to see . . . making sure that he’s OK, but understanding, too, the situation that happened is unfortunate for everybody. He knows that.

“The only thing I cared about when I talked to him was literally his personal life, how he’s doing. It was a good conversation. He sounded good. But that’s it. The other stuff, that’s not where it’s at. There’s more to it than the football, so we talked strictly on that.”

Jordan Howard, who rushed for a career-low 935 yards in 2018, enters the final year of his contract in 2019, so the Bears could be in the market for a running back.

But whatever team signs Hunt — and someone will simply because he’s young and talented — will face public backlash. The Chiefs waived Hunt on Dec. 1 after a video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman in the hallway of his Cleveland residence.

Nagy, though, said he was “raised to give guys second chances.”

“I had a really good experience with him,” Nagy said. “On the football field, you can see what he does.

“As far as the person, with me and coaching him and all that stuff, there were no issues at all. He was a really, really good kid. He came to work every day. He wasn’t late to meetings, any of that. So it was obviously a surprise. It’s an unfortunate situation for everybody. We all understand it. It’s a learning lesson for everybody.”