Bears WR Anthony Miller set for shoulder surgery

Getty Images

The Bears held a press conference with head coach Matt Nagy and General Manager Ryan Pace on Monday so they could go over some housekeeping as the offseason gets underway.

That included word that the team will exercise their 2019 option on linebacker Leonard Floyd‘s contract and the news that wide receiver Anthony Miller will spend some of the offseason recovering from surgery. The team announced that Miller will have shoulder surgery.

Miller was the 51st overall pick of last year’s draft and hurt his shoulder early in his rookie season. He missed one game as a result, but was often on the injury report over the course of the year.

Miller caught 33 passes for 423 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season. He added three catches for 34 yards in the team’s playoff loss to the Eagles.