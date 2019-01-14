Browns announce nine members of Freddie Kitchens’ coaching staff

Getty Images

The Browns will hold an introductory press conference with head coach Freddie Kitchens on Monday and it will begin with nine members of his coaching staff already in place.

Some of the names were revealed before the Browns made their official announcement on Monday.. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer announced he was joining the Browns last week while the beans were already spilled about plans to hire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, offensive coordinator Todd Monken and offensive line coach/assistant head coach James Campen.

In addition to those coaches, the Browns have hired running backs coach/run game coordinator Stump Mitchell. Mitchell spent the last two seasons with the Jets and the former Cardinals running back has been a position coach around the NFL since 1999. He’s also been the head coach at Southern and Morgan State in the collegiate ranks.

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Lindley will be the quarterback coach after joining the team last October as running backs coach. Jody Wright has been named the special assistant to the head coach while former Browns tight end Jim Dray and Tyler Tettleton will be offensive quality control coaches.