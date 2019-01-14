Carson Wentz: No long-term issue with back

Getty Images

Carson Wentz and his doctors can’t “pinpoint exactly when” his back injury happened. The medical staff discovered the fracture after the Eagles’ loss to the Cowboys on Dec. 9.

The Eagles starting quarterback missed the final five games, including two in the postseason, though the Eagles kept him on the 53-player roster in hopes he would heal in time to return this season.

“We decided [for him not to play] as we discovered exactly what it was, talking to the doctors,” Wentz said Monday, via video from Dave Uram of KYWN. “I did my due diligence, got other opinions, [and decided] that it wasn’t the best idea to play. I wanted to be out there no doubt, but with the risk involved, and the way it was ultimately hindering me, was not worth it.”

Rest and rehab will heal the fracture, without Wentz needing surgery.

“I know I’ll be fine,” Wentz said. “I know once I get healed and I do this the right way long term this should be fine and not come back. That’s the positive.”

It marked the second consecutive year Wentz has failed to finish the season, allowing Nick Foles to play the part of hero. The Eagles won the Super Bowl without Wentz in 2017 and reached the divisional round this season.

Wentz tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Week 14 last season.

He knows he now wears the “injury-prone” label.

“Yeah, you know, I realize that’s other people’s opinions on things,” Wentz said. “I first and foremost am looking forward to hopefully putting that to rest over the next couple of years. But at the end of the day, you play this game, and you can’t control injuries. . . . So I’m going to do everything I can to avoid those. My hope and goal is to just put those doubts to rest.”

Wentz was only 5-6 as a starter this season, with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Between coming back from the knee injury and the back issue, Wentz was asked whether his injuries played a part.

“That’s a good question,” Wentz said. “It had its moments where it was frustrating, and it would hurt. But definitely not going to use that to make any excuses for missed throws or poor play at times. I don’t think, come game day, it was a factor. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to realize everyone’s playing through something during the season, little nicks and bruises and injuries here and there. But definitely wouldn’t use it as an excuse.”