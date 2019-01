Getty Images

The Chargers had the best record of the two AFC teams that lost in this weekend’s divisional round. That means their staff gets the “honor” of coaching the AFC in the Pro Bowl.

Anthony Lynn confirmed to reporters Monday that he and his staff will handle those duties.

The Chargers had a league-high seven players selected to play in the game.

The Cowboys staff, headed by head coach Jason Garrett, will coach the NFC.

Orlando will play host to the Pro Bowl on Jan. 27.