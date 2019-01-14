Chiefs guard Jeff Allen rewards homeless man who helped him out of ditch

Getty Images

After sifting through a pile of Daves, Chiefs guard Jeff Allen found the right one.

Now, he has a guest for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game with a story to tell — about daily kindness more than football.

Allen sent out a social media plea looking for the man named Dave who helped pull his car out of a ditch when he was stuck in a snowstorm Saturday. And after many pretended to be The Dave, he finally found him, and is giving him tickets to next week’s game against the Patriots.

According to Steven Dial of KSHB, the most famous Dave in Kansas City is Dave Cochran, who stopped to help Allen Saturday, not realizing he was a player trying to get to Arrowhead Stadium. Cochran said he had no idea who was in the car, but he guessed by virtue of the Texas plates that the guy was struggling with the conditions.

“I was driving down (U.S.) 40 highway and saw a couple cars stuck,” Cochran said. “I pulled one car out before that then I saw another car stuck and I told my old lady, ‘We have to help him.’ . . . He wasn’t use to this weather. He isn’t use to this coldness. He is from Texas. . . .

“(I) just pulled over,” Cochran said. “I went to help him then he told me he was a Chiefs player. I didn’t know he was a Chiefs player. I looked at him as a normal person, and hoped he would do the same for me like I did for him.”

Cochran could use a hand at the moment, as he’s living in his truck with his girlfriend and dog. But he said the only reason he stopped was because it was simply the right thing to do.

“That’s a natural habit for me is to help people,” he said. “I don’t expect anything in return. All I was expecting was a thank you. . . .

“It’s like a dream come true. I saw the message this morning, and I am not going to fake with you, call me soft if you want to homeboys, I started bawling to know he is a man of his word and he reached out to contact me.”

And it only happened because he was willing to help another man in his time of need.