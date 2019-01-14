Chiefs guard Jeff Allen rewards homeless man who helped him out of ditch

After sifting through a pile of Daves, Chiefs guard Jeff Allen found the right one.

Now, he has a guest for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game with a story to tell — about daily kindness more than football.

Allen sent out a social media plea looking for the man named Dave who helped pull his car out of a ditch when he was stuck in a snowstorm Saturday. And after many pretended to be The Dave, he finally found him, and is giving him tickets to next week’s game against the Patriots.

According to Steven Dial of KSHB, the most famous Dave in Kansas City is Dave Cochran, who stopped to help Allen Saturday, not realizing he was a player trying to get to Arrowhead Stadium. Cochran said he had no idea who was in the car, but he guessed by virtue of the Texas plates that the guy was struggling with the conditions.

“I was driving down (U.S.) 40 highway and saw a couple cars stuck,” Cochran said. “I pulled one car out before that then I saw another car stuck and I told my old lady, ‘We have to help him.’ . . . He wasn’t use to this weather. He isn’t use to this coldness. He is from Texas. . . .

“(I) just pulled over,” Cochran said. “I went to help him then he told me he was a Chiefs player. I didn’t know he was a Chiefs player. I looked at him as a normal person, and hoped he would do the same for me like I did for him.”

Cochran could use a hand at the moment, as he’s living in his truck with his girlfriend and dog. But he said the only reason he stopped was because it was simply the right thing to do.

“That’s a natural habit for me is to help people,” he said. “I don’t expect anything in return. All I was expecting was a thank you. . . .

“It’s like a dream come true. I saw the message this morning, and I am not going to fake with you, call me soft if you want to homeboys, I started bawling to know he is a man of his word and he reached out to contact me.”

And it only happened because he was willing to help another man in his time of need.

14 responses to “Chiefs guard Jeff Allen rewards homeless man who helped him out of ditch

  1. Awesome story and class act by Jeff Allen. You think this kind of thing only happens in movies, so when it happens in real life, it makes you feel very good. I hope Mr. Cochran has people reach out to him now to help him relieve the struggles in his life.

  3. I wonder how many fakes there were. Do you think even one of them might do something for someone in the future even if only because they are hoping for a reward.

  4. “But he said the only reason he stopped was because it was simply the right thing to do.” Amen, brother…doing things because they’re the right thing to do…what a quaint, old-fashioned notion that we need more of in this world. Good luck to you, Mr. Cochran.

  8. Hopefully he can sell those tickets for enough money to get himself some relief. He needs to set up an ebay auction so everyone knows they are his tickets hes selling, and maybe that will drive up the price.

  9. Don’t mean to throw any shade at anyone because this is a nice story, but considering it appears as if Allen knew the dude was homeless it might be a tad more meaningful if he dropped him some cash so he could at least get a motel room instead of tickets to a game? I mean something like 4 to 5 figures would practically be a drop in the bucket to a multi millionaire like Allen.

  10. These are the type of stories that are important. Not whiny divas complaining they don’t get enough catches etc. Common courtesy is simply not common anymore. Kudos to Jeff Allen for finding Dave. Would have been easy for him to say “screw it”..

    We need to remember that most of us are only a few bad breaks away from being in Dave’s shoes. It can and does happen….

  12. “I was driving down (U.S.) 40 highway and saw a couple cars stuck,” Cochran said. “I pulled one car out before that then I saw another car stuck and I told my old lady, ‘We have to help him.’ . . . He wasn’t use to this weather. He isn’t use to this coldness. He is from Texas. . . .

    “(I) just pulled over,” Cochran said. “I went to help him then he told me he was a Chiefs player. I didn’t know he was a Chiefs player. I looked at him as a normal person, and hoped he would do the same for me like I did for him.”

    “That’s a natural habit for me is to help people,” he said. “I don’t expect anything in return. All I was expecting was a thank you. . . .

    Wow. The world could use a lot more people like Dave Cochran. Hopefully since this has gotten out someone can help him out so he doesn’t have to live in his truck.

  14. The go fund me might be a good idea, but in my humble opinion it would be better if someone could help him find a steady job…

