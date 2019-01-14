Chris Ballard on trading Jacoby Brissett: Offer would have to blow me away

Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay said last August that the team would not trade quarterback Jacoby Brissett even if they were offered a first-round pick in exchange for Andrew Luck‘s backup.

With the offseason upon the Colts again and Luck coming off a year that saw him play well while starting every game, the prospect of trading Brissett is the sort of thing that will come up again in Indianapolis. General Manager Chris Ballard fielded a question about it when he wrapped up the season with reporters on Monday.

Ballard didn’t go nearly as far as Irsay, but he did say the team’s not heading into the offseason with designs on making a move.

“It would take somebody doing something that would blow me away, and it has to be the right thing for the kid, too,” Ballard said, via George Bremer of the Anderson Herald-Bulletin.

There are a variety of quarterbacks expected to be on the move this offseason and seeing where those chips fall would surely influence the quality of any offers that come Ballard’s way. Should they fall short of overwhelming, Brissett will likely be back for a third year in Indianapolis.