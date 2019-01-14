Devin White announces he is entering the NFL Draft

Getty Images

The deadline for players to enter the 2019 NFL Draft before their college eligibility is on Monday and one of the biggest names yet to say what he’ll do did so with hours to spare.

LSU linebacker Devin White has announced that he will forego the rest of his collegiate career in favor of making the jump to the professional ranks.

White had 123 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for the Tigers in 2018. That work led to his selection as the winner of the Butkus Award given to the nation’s top linebacker and a spot on the consensus All-America team.

It should also result in hearing his name called early in this year’s draft in Nashville.