Doug Pederson “can’t thank” Nick Foles enough

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2019, 12:44 PM EST
Quarterback Nick Foles said what sounded like goodbye to the Eagles and Philadelphia after Sunday’s loss to the Saints as he said both “will always have a special place in my heart.”

While nothing will be official until all of the contractual levers have been pulled, head coach Doug Pederson also sounded like he was saying farewell to Foles when asked about the quarterback on WIP Monday.

“I can’t say enough good things about Nick,” Pederson said. “For him to come here and be the backup behind Carson [Wentz] and then to do the things he’s done the last two years, like I said I can’t thank him enough. He’s a pro’s pro. He’s a great human being, great leader in the locker room. He’ll always be remembered in Philadelphia for bringing a Super Bowl to this city. So, a lot of great things for him and we’ve got these next few weeks, few months to make some tough decisions, but we’ll make them at that point.”

The Eagles have a $20 million option on Foles’ contract for 2019 that Foles can buy out for $2 million if the team exercises it. Foles said Monday that “everything is open” and that having the option to be a free agent is “important” to him, although the Eagles could still use a franchise tag if they want a chance to trade Foles for a bigger return than a compensatory draft pick.

16 responses to “Doug Pederson “can’t thank” Nick Foles enough

  1. The rest of the NFL will take it if they dump Foles. The team looked like they lacked any real fire under Wentz. It all changed 180 when Foles. Break up the band – what a strange situation this turned out to be.

  3. $12M over cap currently
    $20M option in that cap number
    $25M to franchise
    $2m buy out (not sure how that affects cap)

    $17M ($15?) over cap if they keep Foles around with the franchise tag

  4. Pederson, you were lucky last year with your 4th place schedule, just get comfortable and watch the Big Game/

  5. It is pretty obvious that Nick Foles will not be on the Eagles next season. It breaks my heart and all loyal Eagles fans’ hearts but it is the time to decide between Foles and Wentz and the Eagles have never wavered from the sounds of what Coach Pederson said. They’re going with Wentz.

    Now they should do the right thing and let Foles pursue free agency. He’s earned that right and I hope the Eagles do right by him.

    And, hopefully Foles signs with an AFC team like the Jaguars, (most logical choice), or the Dolphins.

  6. What is Philly considering? They have a guy who hasn’t been able to stay healthy enough to finish the last two seasons. Then they have a super bowl MVP, and guy who rescued their season and was one drive away from playing in the NFC championship game. Seems to me CW needs to be the one on the block.

  7. Keeping Wentz and letting Foles go is indicative of an organization who’s only won 1 Title…when your organization makes bone headed decisions like that…it may take another 50+ years before they win another…

  8. Foles would be crazy to take the 20 mil option and bypass free agency. If he pays the 2mil to void the option, can Phila. tag him?

  9. @illgivemyopinion..which is worthless. Eagles beat the Pats in the SB and people like you just don’t get it. And, they nearly beat the Saints who were heavy favorites. Give credit where credit is do and post intelligently.

  10. It’s hard to argue that Foles is the more reliable QB and certainly plays better under pressure. I see the Eagles letting Foles go and seriously regretting that choice in the coming years.

    As a Giants fan, it’s been hard to not root for Foles over the past couple years, despite hating the Eagles team. Foles just seems like a great guy and he reminds me of clutch Eli in those two Super Bowl runs.

  11. Anyone saying trade Wentz and keep Foles has never watched the 2017 season prior to Wentz going down. The dude was unstoppable and rushed quickly to get back for 2018. Coming back week 3 was probably a mistake on the Eagles part. They should have waited until week 6 or so probably. Playing on one leg won’t help eliminate a back injury. When both are healthy, its no question Wentz is the better QB and decision maker. Eagles need to let Foles walk, stack OL depth and DL depth and get a shut down corner that won’t bite on double moves, every. single. time. Wentz will heal up over the off-season and the Eagles will be fine. See ya in the playoffs next year.

  13. The whole team seemed to rally around Foles…not just the offense but the D also. Folks have to remember Wentz is a young pup and Foles finally grew into being a starting caliber QB after he bounced around the league for 5 or 6 years. Wentz will get there..I’m positive. In the meantime THANK YOU Foles for being a true Philadelphia HERO!!! Where ever you go,come back home to the city of brotherly love!

