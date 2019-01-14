Doug Pederson “can’t thank” Nick Foles enough

Getty Images

Quarterback Nick Foles said what sounded like goodbye to the Eagles and Philadelphia after Sunday’s loss to the Saints as he said both “will always have a special place in my heart.”

While nothing will be official until all of the contractual levers have been pulled, head coach Doug Pederson also sounded like he was saying farewell to Foles when asked about the quarterback on WIP Monday.

“I can’t say enough good things about Nick,” Pederson said. “For him to come here and be the backup behind Carson [Wentz] and then to do the things he’s done the last two years, like I said I can’t thank him enough. He’s a pro’s pro. He’s a great human being, great leader in the locker room. He’ll always be remembered in Philadelphia for bringing a Super Bowl to this city. So, a lot of great things for him and we’ve got these next few weeks, few months to make some tough decisions, but we’ll make them at that point.”

The Eagles have a $20 million option on Foles’ contract for 2019 that Foles can buy out for $2 million if the team exercises it. Foles said Monday that “everything is open” and that having the option to be a free agent is “important” to him, although the Eagles could still use a franchise tag if they want a chance to trade Foles for a bigger return than a compensatory draft pick.