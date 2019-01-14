Freddie Kitchens: It drives me crazy that people are happy with 7-8-1

AP

The Browns improved from 0-16 to 7-8-1 last season, and Freddie Kitchens was a big part of that, taking over as interim offensive coordinator midway through the season and getting the team on the right track. But if you’re happy with 7-8-1, Kitchens doesn’t want you on his team.

Kitchens said at his introductory press conference that he needs to take the Browns into a place where no one is satisfied with being 7-8-1, or with anything short of winning the Super Bowl.

“It drives me crazy that people are happy with 7-8-1,” Kitchens said. “It drives me literally crazy and if I was in a different setting, my vocabulary would demonstrate that. But that’s not acceptable. Nobody here wants that. We understand that was an improvement but under no circumstance is that ever going to be acceptable. We only have one goal here and that’s to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.”

Those words will be music to the ears of Browns fans. If he can back them up.