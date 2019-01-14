Gary Kubiak and his son get jobs on Vikings staff

Getty Images

After the Broncos passed over Gary Kubiak, the Vikings are hiring him.

Kubiak will join the Vikings’ coaching staff, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It is unclear what Kubiak’s title will be on a staff where Kevin Stefanski will be the offensive coordinator.

As is so often the case in football coaching, hiring the coach will also include hiring his son: Klint Kubiak will become the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach.

Gary Kubiak stepped down as Broncos head coach two years ago, citing health concerns, but there were reports that he could come back as offensive coordinator this year under new head coach Vic Fangio. When that didn’t work out, Kubiak began looking for work elsewhere, and he found a landing spot on a team that is looking to beef up its offense after a disappointing 2018 season.