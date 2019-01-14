Gary Kubiak to interview for Jaguars’ offensive coordinator position

Posted by Mike Florio on January 14, 2019, 11:18 AM EST
Gary Kubiak won’t be Denver’s offensive coordinator. But he could land in that position with another team.

Kubiak will indeed interview for the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator job, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The former head coach of the Texans and Broncos currently serves as a senior personnel advisor in Denver. And while the Broncos previously had blocked Kubiak from interviewing for offensive coordinator positions elsewhere, G.M. John Elway apparently is now willing to let Kubiak go.

The fact that Kubiak won’t be the offensive coordinator in Denver may have something to do with that. Although it’s believed the Elway will essentially be able to pick new coach Vic Fangio’s staff, something kept Elway from hiring Kubiak to run the offense, again. At first blush, it was believed that Kubiak has lingering concerns about his ability to endure the physical, mental, and emotional demands of the job, given the health condition that prompted him to step down from the head-coaching position two years ago. However, if he’s interviewing for the offensive coordinator position in Jacksonville, it looks like he believes he can do it.

That’s a head scratcher, frankly. Kubiak surprisingly retired two years ago, due to health reasons. Coordinators tend to grind at least as much as head coaches do. So if Kubiak can’t be a head coach for health reasons, it’s unclear why those same health reasons would allow him to be an offensive coordinator.

  1. You don’t think being an OC is less stressful…??? come on. Leave hte man be. Offensive coordinators don’t have to worry about missed kicks or defensive stops or kickoff coverage or time management, or game day inactives, or staff squabbles or quarterback changes….just move the ball and score points probably kinda easy for a 5x super bowl winner

  2. Why didn’t Denver just bring him back as head coach? He wasn’t fired, he retired for health reasons. If he is ready to come back why wouldn’t you bring him back since he got the best out of this team?

    Vic Fangio isn’t going to put quality receivers around Case Keenum and recapture the magic of 2017. You need an offensive mind for that.

  3. For Denver, it won’t matter until they can find a QB. If not for Peyton falling in their laps, Elway’s tenure would be an abject failure.

  4. Well, for starters, coordinators only have to be a small percentage of the press conferences and other media appearances that head coaches do. They also are in charge of one single thing rather than being captain of the whole ship. How can somebody who has reported on the NFL for years not know this?

  5. You kidding me? The Head Coach has to face the media a LOT more, tackle the toughest questions, face the most scrutiny, and is also more responsible for roster decisions and in game decisions on both sides. Maybe the hours are roughly the same, but I don’t think the stress level is.

    Well in fairness, that team kinda carried Peyton to that championship. He was a shell of himself that year.

  8. Working for a boss like Elway with totally unrealistic expectations can wear on anyone’s health. Kubiak probably can’t wait to finally be freed from the shadow.

  9. At first, I romanticized Kubes returning. But, the more I thought about it, the more I recalled the the 2016 season and thought about how predictable our offense was. The margin for error shrank and a return to the PA / Pass + zone blocking run scheme may not be the boldest step forward.

