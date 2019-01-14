Gary Kubiak to interview for Jaguars’ offensive coordinator position

Getty Images

Gary Kubiak won’t be Denver’s offensive coordinator. But he could land in that position with another team.

Kubiak will indeed interview for the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator job, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The former head coach of the Texans and Broncos currently serves as a senior personnel advisor in Denver. And while the Broncos previously had blocked Kubiak from interviewing for offensive coordinator positions elsewhere, G.M. John Elway apparently is now willing to let Kubiak go.

The fact that Kubiak won’t be the offensive coordinator in Denver may have something to do with that. Although it’s believed the Elway will essentially be able to pick new coach Vic Fangio’s staff, something kept Elway from hiring Kubiak to run the offense, again. At first blush, it was believed that Kubiak has lingering concerns about his ability to endure the physical, mental, and emotional demands of the job, given the health condition that prompted him to step down from the head-coaching position two years ago. However, if he’s interviewing for the offensive coordinator position in Jacksonville, it looks like he believes he can do it.

That’s a head scratcher, frankly. Kubiak surprisingly retired two years ago, due to health reasons. Coordinators tend to grind at least as much as head coaches do. So if Kubiak can’t be a head coach for health reasons, it’s unclear why those same health reasons would allow him to be an offensive coordinator.