Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson headed to the NFL

T.J. Hockenson, the John Mackey award winner as the nation’s best tight end, is leaving Iowa to enter the NFL draft. He becomes the fourth Hawkeye underclassmen to declare for early entry, joining tight end Noah Fant, defensive back Amani Hooker and defensive end Anthony Nelson.

Today is the deadline for underclassmen to enter the 2019 draft.

“Amani, Anthony and T.J. have been outstanding members of our team on the field and as leaders within the program,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a press release, via Omaha.com. “While we are disappointed to see them leave, we recognize this is an important decision and we wish them the very best as they pursue the draft.”

Hockenson caught 49 passes for 760 yards and six touchdowns in 2018, helping the Hawkeyes finish 9-4 and ranked 25th.