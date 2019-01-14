Jamal Adams wants Jets to make run at Dee Ford

Getty Images

Unlike most of the people watching the Chiefs and Colts face off on Saturday, Jets safety Jamal Adams could find himself sharing a locker room with players who took part in the game at some point in the future.

If it was up to Adams, one of those players would be Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford. Ford had a strip sack of Andrew Luck in Kansas City’s win and he racked up 12 regular season sacks to raise a high profile in the final year of his current contract. Adams would enjoy it if next year’s sacks came in a Jets uniform

“Yeah I like #55 Dee Ford off that end for us! Let’s pay him what he wants!” Adams wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

The Jets have plenty of cap space and a need for an edge rusher like Ford, but the Chiefs can use a franchise tag to keep Ford off the open market and won’t be making moves on any front until they’ve joined Adams in starting the offseason.