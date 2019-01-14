Jameis Winston: Bruce Arians’ words “mean a lot to me”

Getty Images

In his first press conference as the head coach of the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians said that he plans to build the “whole thing” around quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston is coming off a season that started with a suspension, saw him get benched for several games after returning to action and contained questions about his future with the Bucs from start to finish. Winston said that he appreciates what Arians said about him at the press conference.

“It means a lot to me, man,” Winston said to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “And that’s just how he is, he stands behind his players and I’m happy our team gets to see that side of him. And I just can’t wait to get in the building and work with him.”

Winston called it “a surreal moment” to learn that a coach he met when he was 14 would be running the team and that he’s “happy to get a chance to work with” a coach who has worked with many successful quarterbacks as he tries to get his own career back on better footing.