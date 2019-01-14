Jason Garrett plans to retain Scott Linehan and the rest of the Cowboys’ staff

Getty Images

After the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff exit against the Rams, questions were raised about whether offensive coordinator Scott Linehan could be on the way out. Head coach Jason Garrett answered those questions today.

Garrett said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that he plans to retain Linehan and everyone else on his coaching staff for the 2019 season.

Although most teams make a few changes here or there on the coaching staff, Garrett said he expects no significant changes.

Linehan just completed his fifth year on Garrett’s staff and has previously been an offensive coordinator for the Dolphins, Vikings and Lions, as well as head coach of the Rams. He has taken plenty of criticism for failing to change with the times and continuing to run an offense that looks a lot like the offense he’s been running throughout his coaching career. As long as he continues to have Garrett’s confidence, however, he continues to have a job.