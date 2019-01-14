Jason McCourty: Playoff reality “right on par” with expectations

Getty Images

For many Patriots players, Sunday’s win over the Chargers was the latest in a run of playoff wins.

Safety Devin McCourty is one of those players and played in the 20th postseason game of his career. His twin brother Jason doesn’t have the same kind of experience, however.

Jason McCourty never made the playoffs in his first nine NFL seasons and joined the Patriots this season with hopes of changing that. He said that his first postseason experience was “right on par” with his expectations.

“This is what you play for, the opportunity to continue to play this time of the year,” McCourty said after the game. “Personally, team wise, this is a great accomplishment. For me, you just try to take it moment by moment. The opportunity to be out here is a blessing. I’m very, very thankful for the guys in this locker room just to be able to be a part of it.”

McCourty had five tackles and broke up a pass in the 41-28 win that leaves the veteran corner a game away from the first Super Bowl trip of his career.