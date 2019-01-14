Jerry Rice: Antonio Brown “really badly” wants to play for 49ers

Antonio Brown may never reach Jerry Rice’s level of accomplishments.

But according to Rice, he wants to wear the same uniform.

During an interview on 95.7 The Game, the league’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns said he spoke to Brown via FaceTime on Sunday, so he trusts his source.

He wants to come here really badly,” Rice said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

That’s something Rice would like to see as well, if the Steelers want to ship Brown to the West Coast. He thinks as much for the obvious football benefit as much as the signal it would send to a fan base.

“This guy, man, he’s a totally, complete team player,” Rice said (though Ben Roethlisberger might disagree). “I don’t know what happened in Pittsburgh but I know that this guy, if he comes here to San Francisco, he’s going to do everything possible to help this team to win. . . .

“If it was left up to me, he’d be here in a heartbeat. It sends a message to the fans, that, ‘Hey, look, we’re not looking down the road to win. We’re looking to win right now.’ And he’s that type of player — big playmaker that can make those big plays and really put a lot of fans in the stands.”

The 30-year-old Brown is still producing at a high level, leading the league in touchdowns this year. But his act has worn thin on enough people that Steelers president Art Rooney II said it would be “hard to envision” he would stay there in 2019.

The 49ers have approximately $70 million in cap room, but that’s not a big deal since Brown is signed at reasonable rates for the next three years.

Compensating the Steelers would be another matter. The 49ers have just five draft picks, including the No. 2 and 36 overall picks.

  6. The last thing the young and upcoming 49ers players need is a proven locker room cancer that would totally throw off what Shanahan is trying to build there. San Francisco is trying to build a long-term winner. Trading valuable assets for an aging prima donna is the last thing they should do. Lynch knows better.

  7. However, evidence as current as week 17 suggests AB is not a team player & does not do everything possible to help his team win.

  8. “He’s a totally complete team player.”

    Do complete team players go into hiding when facing what is essentially a playoff game? Great player or not, Antonio is the antithesis of team player.

  10. When the GOAT speaks, it is important to listen

    ——————————–
    Moss is the GOAT just didn’t play with the same QB talent as Rice

  11. “I don’t know what happened in Pittsburgh but I know that this guy, if he comes here to San Francisco, he’s going to do everything possible to help this team to win. . . .”

    Ummmm….does somebody want to fill Jerry in?

  14. “The 49ers have just five draft picks, including the No. 2 and 36 overall picks.”
    ___________

    No worry, we’ll take both of those and maybe throw you a mid-rounder back. Sure fire HoF’er still at the top of his game under reasonable salaries for 3 years has to draw back significant compensation, especially if it’s in the form of unknowns such as draft picks.

  17. PhD says:
    When the GOAT speaks, it is important to listen.

    If only Alshon had listened to the Goat…. Stickum works.

  19. Mr. Rice probably should have chosen his words a bit more carefully. Say the old “any team would love to have the guy”

  20. Meh. I think Bell and Brown have both made it tough for teams and fans to want them. Great players, but obvious distractions – the question becomes, are they worth it?

    And while AB may very well be under contract for the next 3 years at reasonable rates, I bet he’ll want a new contract to go along with his new team. He and Bell will both probably want around $20 million per.

  21. 49ers wished they still played in San Francisco too. Santa Clara is just an overpriced traffic jam.

  23. Why do people think teams are going to give up anything for a 30 year-old locker room cancer on a huge contract? If the Steelers can find another team just willing to take on that contract they’ll be doing well.

  24. Jerry, being how “you don’t know what happened” let us fill you in. Brown has had numerous in game blow-ups, including being on social media while his coach is speaking, he bailed on his team when they needed a win to go to the playoffs and has been a me-first side show for years. You should know Jerry, you played with the same type of player s couple times and publicly critized them (T.Owens and Dion Sanders)

  27. AB has done a whole lot more in the league than Garoppolo and I’m sure he will remind Jimmy often. So no potential problems with him in SF.

  28. “The 30-year-old Brown is still producing at a high level, leading the league in touchdowns this year.”

    He also quit on his team and therefore can’t be trusted. Trust is a foundation of any relationship, so any team that gives a damn about their locker room shouldn’t even consider him.

  29. “This guy, man, he’s a totally, complete team player,”

    Says no one but Rice. Brown is undeniably a great player with the mentality of a selfish child in a man’s body

  30. how is jerry rice the GOAT? he had montana, young and then gannon who was hot for his time there and also had #2 wr’s in taylor, owens and tim brown…moss was by himself his whole career and had nowhere near the qb talent rice had except for when he was w/ TB and we know how that played out…

  31. Tim W, you’re happily advocating San Francisco trading the No. 2 pick in the draft for this whiny, tantrum-throwing little brat???

    Who is your favorite team, the Cards, Rams or Seahawks?

  34. kenmasters34 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 2:24 pm
    PhD says:
    When the GOAT speaks, it is important to listen.

    If only Alshon had listened to the Goat…. Stickum works.

    ———
    If only Alshon would have used Jerry’s stickem

  35. I think any locker room would welcome AB with open arms. I know guys who haven’t played the game will harp on how they feel he’s a cancer without any context on what happened in that situation, but you just don’t get a shot at Antonio Brown’s everyday. Who cares about the other stuff, let’s win.

  36. motorcitydiddy says:
    January 14, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    However, evidence as current as week 17 suggests AB is not a team player & does not do everything possible to help his team win.
    ——————————————————-

    You realize AB showed up to play and was rendered inactive by Tomlin right? Regardless of whatever diva stuff he did that – he showed up for the game and wasn’t permitted to play.

  37. exinsidetrader says:
    January 14, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    Starting to wonder if the NFL would be better without wide receivers.
    ———–
    it does seem like that wide receivers own the diva label in the NFL.

  38. To tell you the truth Jerry, AB is not “totally a team player.” To the contrary, Brown quit on his team and did not play in a game with playoff implications on the line. Hard to conceive of less of a team player than that.

  40. Nothing like former players getting involved in promoting free agent signings to put pressure on the team to make the deal.

    This is good for the Steelers as it could drive up the compensation the 9’ers would have to give for AB’s services

  41. areyouseriousrofl said: “You realize AB showed up to play and was rendered inactive by Tomlin right? Regardless of whatever diva stuff he did that – he showed up for the game and wasn’t permitted to play.”

    That’s not the whole story at all. Go back and check your facts on what transpired.

  43. At what point do we start talking about tampering?
    Kittle, a team employee has already been reaching out to Brown via twitter to recruit him. Rice, a former player is obviously openly discussing with him going to the 49ers. He is still under contract with the Steelers.
    The league needs to step in immediately.

  44. eazeback says:
    January 14, 2019 at 2:18 pm
    When the GOAT speaks, it is important to listen

    ——————————–
    Moss is the GOAT just didn’t play with the same QB talent as Rice
    ————————
    So you are saying Montana is better than Brady?

  46. My niners better not sign that selfish cancerous circus clown diva. I’d rather lose every game than win any games with that psychotic selfish narcissistic wierdo brown. The niners are a classy organization. We don’t need terrell owens 2.0

