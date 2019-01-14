Jim Caldwell expected to be on Dolphins coaching staff

Getty Images

The Dolphins have not named their new head coach yet, but they have reportedly settled on Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores as the man they want to lead their team in 2019 and beyond.

They can’t make that official until the Patriots’ season is over and Flores’ co-worker Josh McDaniels provided a reminder that things can still change as last year’s offseason got underway. McDaniels backed out of accepting the Colts job after Indy had already started making deals with assistant coaches, which hasn’t stopped the Dolphins from starting to make plans for what Flores’ first staff in Miami will look like.

According to multiple reports, former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell is expected to be on the staff. Albert Breer of SI.com reports he’s one of three names that Flores mentioned as a coach he’d like to run the offense and two others — Greg Roman and Kliff Kingsbury — are no longer available.

Breer adds that Caldwell may not wind up with the offensive coordinator title as the team could bring in a different coach for that job while Caldwell takes on something like an assistant head coach role that draws on his experience in the top job.