JuJu Smith-Schuster wants Antonio Brown to stay

Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster is replacing Antonio Brown in the Pro Bowl, but he hopes he gets another chance to play alongside him.

Via Chris Pastrick of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Smith-Schuster said during a YouTube Q and A that he’s hoping Brown and the Steelers can stand down.

“No, I don’t want AB traded,” Smith-Schuster said. “He makes me better. He makes the team better. He’s awesome. He’s a great dude.

“For myself, I learn a lot from him — just playing with him. If I want to increase my game to be the best, I gotta compete against him. So, I do not want him traded.”

Smith-Schuster’s emergence — whether it’s because of Brown’s mentorship or nor — actually makes it more palatable for the Steelers to consider moving on from Brown, since they know they have a guy who can produce lead-receiver numbers.

Smith-Schuster had 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. Brown had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 scores.

Whether Smith-Schuster would be able to put up those kind of stats without Brown on the other side remains to be seen, but he doesn’t want to find out.