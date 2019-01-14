Kyler Murray declares for NFL draft

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2019, 3:34 PM EST
Kyler Murray is in the NFL draft.

Murray, the Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback, may now become a first-round draft pick in the NFL after already becoming a first-round draft pick of the Oakland A’s in Major League Baseball. He’d be the first athlete ever selected in the first round of two major sports’ drafts.

The A’s are attempting to persuade Murray to play baseball instead of football, and he’s reportedly telling them he wants $15 million to play baseball. It’s still possible that the A’s could sweeten Murray’s offer enough that he’ll decide not to participate in the pre-draft process, skip the Scouting Combine and NFL team interviews, and focus only on baseball.

That wouldn’t preclude an NFL team from drafting him and attempting to get him to change his mind again, but it would be risky to spend a high draft pick on Murray if he’s not committed to football.

By announcing today that he’s going to the NFL, Murray is foregoing another year of eligibility in the NCAA. By NCAA rules, he can’t go back on that, so he’s officially done at Oklahoma. But between the NFL and MLB, Murray still has options, which puts him in a good position.

26 responses to “Kyler Murray declares for NFL draft

  6. If he doesn’t go high enough to make more than the A’s will be willing to pay, he will play baseball and some team will have wasted a draft pick. Seems like I have seen where he would have to go before the 12th pick it his baseball contract would be more lucrative. Is he a top 12 talent? He should be a 4rd round experiment where 8f he can do it, a GM looks like a genius. If he doesn’t make it, it’s a 3rd r ok under and people will forget.

  8. As Michael Corelone said… “It’s the smart move”. Even if he has no intentions of playing football. This could effect whatever signing bonus he could get in baseball. Negotiating tactic.

  11. I’m not holding my breath that he will change any teams fortunes, who might draft him.

    All you need to do is look back at the last 50 years of Heisman Trophy winners and see how many of the QBs actually turned their teams into winners. Or, more importantly, how many of them even had noteworthy NFL careers?

    There are 2 or 3 who had some career success (like Jim Plunkett). But there is not a single Hall of Famer in the entire group.

    If Murray was smart, he’d have taken the A’s up on their offer.

  13. The A’s/Beane blew it when they allowed Murphy to play football in 2018. Terrible waste of a high first round pick. A 5’8″ skinny QB is not going to be drafted in R1, absent a Manziel (the Browns are no longer stupid losers) or Tebow. H will likely be a gadget player of some kind and drafted in R3 or lower.

  14. I know it’s a different sport but I believe it was Bobby Knight is college basketball who once famously said – I can teach them how to pass, I can teach them how to dribble and I can teach them how to shoot but you can’t teach height – you either got it or you don’t. I’m sure this kid is a terrific athlete but at 5-8 (and that’s probably kind) he can’t play QB in the NFL

  19. Um yeahhhhh that’s a ‘no’ from me on spending a high draft pick.
    How about ANY draft pick?

  20. Until he announces he’s giving up ALL baseball aspirations, no football team will be foolish enough to draft him in the first two rounds, even if he’s graded as a first rounder. A GM can’t afford to waste a high draft pick on somebody that might not even show up to training camp.

    Basically, Murray needs to make a career decision right now and commit to one sport. Both will probably set him financially comfortable.

  21. People clowning him because the “A’s refused to give him $15 Million” are at the bottom of the intelligence barrel. A rumor is just that, a rumor. And people wonder what’s wrong with our country/world. As shown above it’s the Ungulates that occupy our planet.

  22. Kyler declaring is just a formality. It means nothing at this point. He had to put his name in the mix by today. He still may play baseball, he just still has all his options on the table.

  25. I love it. Gives me another reason to rip on the kid now. No NFL QB talent in him. Maybe as a punt returner ala Ryan Switzer in Pittsburgh but I won’t hold my breath.

    Now I wait for him to pull a Lamar Jackson and tell everyone at the combine he refuses to switch positions and will only play QB. Good luck with that one kid.

  26. Best scenario is he pulls a hamstring in spring training trying to steal second and has to skip the combine. Some idiot GM takes a 6th round flyer without a workout.

