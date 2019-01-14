Kyler Murray declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

Kyler Murray is in the NFL draft.

Murray, the Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback, may now become a first-round draft pick in the NFL after already becoming a first-round draft pick of the Oakland A’s in Major League Baseball. He’d be the first athlete ever selected in the first round of two major sports’ drafts.

The A’s are attempting to persuade Murray to play baseball instead of football, and he’s reportedly telling them he wants $15 million to play baseball. It’s still possible that the A’s could sweeten Murray’s offer enough that he’ll decide not to participate in the pre-draft process, skip the Scouting Combine and NFL team interviews, and focus only on baseball.

That wouldn’t preclude an NFL team from drafting him and attempting to get him to change his mind again, but it would be risky to spend a high draft pick on Murray if he’s not committed to football.

By announcing today that he’s going to the NFL, Murray is foregoing another year of eligibility in the NCAA. By NCAA rules, he can’t go back on that, so he’s officially done at Oklahoma. But between the NFL and MLB, Murray still has options, which puts him in a good position.