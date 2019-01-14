Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

CB Tre'Davious White turned in a strong season for the Bills.

Remembering Bob Kuchenberg’s impact on Dolphins history.

RB Sony Michel starred in Sunday’s Patriots win.

Jets head coach Adam Gase’s coaching staff is taking shape.

A review of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson‘s rookie season.

How did the Bengals fare in the 2018 draft?

The Browns filled a couple of key spots on Freddie Kitchens’ staff.

Analyzing the Steelers’ outside linebackers.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson hopes the team holds onto S Tyrann Mathieu.

Colts TE Jack Doyle is still recovering from injuries.

Are renovations coming for the Jaguars stadium?

Titans DL Jurrell Casey did community work with young people in Nashville.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is a man of few words most of the time.

Before signing with the Chiefs last year, RB Damien Williams met with the Colts.

The Chargers defense had no answers on Sunday.

Where will the Raiders play in 2019?

The Cowboys were left to lament missed opportunities after Saturday’s loss.

The Giants were able to watch former CB Eli Apple continue his playoff run on Sunday.

Injuries mounted for the Eagles on Sunday.

The organizational structure isn’t changing for Washington.

The Bears defensive coaching staff is in flux.

Reports that Lions WR Calvin Johnson would be in another reality TV competition were incorrect.

A call for the Packers to give G.M. Brian Gutekunst more power.

Michael Thomas’ big game against the Eagles had one writer remembering that the Vikings drafted Laquon Treadwell many picks before Thomas came off the board.

Some doubts about Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.

T Taylor Moton came on during his second season with the Panthers.

The Saints defense needed 15 minutes to get going on Sunday.

Some players for the Buccaneers to consider in the East-West Shrine Game.

The Cardinals announced some additions to the coaching staff.

Next Sunday offers the Rams another chance to face the Saints.

Could the 49ers try to bring Jim Tomsula back to their coaching staff?

K Sebastian Janikowski may be leaving the Seahawks.