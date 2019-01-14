Nick Foles said what sounded like goodbye to Eagles

Getty Images

Nick Foles did what no other quarterback has done in Philadelphia.

So the fact that last night was likely his goodbye gave him pause, as he prepares for the team’s offseason decision which they seem to have already made.

The Eagles quarterback seemed wistful in the locker room, not sounding at all like a man who anticipated staying, and coach Doug Pederson saying repeatedly that Carson Wentz was the guy when healthy probably led Foles to that conclusion.

“The big thing is what the city means to me,” Foles said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSports Philadelphia. “It’s always welcomed me and my family. It’s really been a joy to live there and wear the green and wear the jersey. No matter what, you can’t ever take that away. We were able to do some really special things.

“We’ll see what happens, but I’ll tell you this, I’ve enjoyed every single moment and [Philadelphia] will always have a special place in my heart. The city, the fans, the people, everything about it. There’s nothing like playing in the Linc in front of the crowd. It’s some of my favorite moments. My family got to experience them, my daughter got to experience them. We’ll see what happens, but I’ve enjoyed everything.”

There are a lot of past tense verbs in that volley. He knows. That’s why he danced around a question about staying, saying he needed time to think about it before pivoting to another heartfelt treatise on the City of Brotherly Love. Being the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl there will make it special, but it also makes him a valuable trade chip for the Eagles if they have, in fact, pledged their future to Wentz.

When asked if he wanted to be a starter, Foles’ answer was more direct: “Yeah I mean, . . . You know? We’ll see what happens in the future, but I love leading a team. I love being in the huddle, being part of the locker room. That’s why I play the game.”

And his ability to do that in December and beyond will likely lead him to do that someplace else.