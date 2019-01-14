Packers hire Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Packers are hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

New coach Matt LaFleur also interviewed former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the job, but the Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator. He also had interest in his brother, 49ers receivers coach Mike LaFleur, and 49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel, but the Packers could not pry either from San Francisco, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hackett, whom the Jaguars fired in November, also drew interest from the Lions for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

He served as the Bills offensive coordinator in 2013-14 before moving to the Jaguars in 2015 as quarterbacks coach. Hackett earned a promotion to offensive coordinator with the Jaguars in 2016.

Hackett also has a long resume in the college ranks.

LaFleur will continue to call the plays for the Packers, though Hackett will have the job title of coordinator.