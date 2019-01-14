Patriots are playoff underdogs for second time since 2007

Getty Images

After beating the Chargers on Sunday, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reveled in winning the game despite his feeling that “everybody thinks we suck.”

Brady was overstating things a tad, but the team will be able to play the underdog card this week if they are so inclined. Sports books have opened betting on the AFC Championship Game and the Chiefs have been installed as three-point favorites for the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

It’s the first time that the Patriots have been playoff underdogs since they headed to Denver for the AFC title game in January 2014 and the second time they’ve been playoff underdogs since 2007. It’s the seventh time they’ve been underdogs in the postseason in the Bill Belichick era.

They are 3-3 in those games and lost 26-16 to the Broncos the last time they were predicted to lose by the oddsmakers.